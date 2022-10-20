The big number that explains Georgia football pass rush problems: ‘It needs to get better’

Kirby Smart knows Georgia’s pass rush hasn’t been as ferocious as it was a season ago. He acknowledges it has to get better as the Bulldogs navigate the trickiest part of their schedule. Last year, led by a defensive front that featured multiple first-round draft picks, the Bulldogs finished the season with 49.0 sacks, good for fourth in the country. Heading into the Florida game in 2021, Georgia had notched 24.0 sacks already. The Bulldogs have just 7.0 at this point of the 2022 season.

The talent drain is part of the reason for the drop-off. As Kirby Smart mentioned all offseason, this isn’t a defense with five first-round draft picks, as was the case last season. Georgia has also been missing Jalen Carter for the better part of the past three games as he deals with an MCL sprain. But personnel isn’t the only reason for the change. Teams are also playing Georgia differently, doing their best to get the ball out quicker this season. “There hasn’t been a lot of opportunities, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t do a better job,” Smart said. “We’ve studied that really, really hard, in terms of just looking at ourselves, and we’re telling them, ‘Hey, it’s 2.6 seconds that you have to get there by.’ So, you have to get there in 2.6 seconds or you have to affect the throw.”

Smart added that only the game against Auburn saw a team hit over 3.0 seconds per pass and the Georgia coach pointed out those numbers were inflated by Robbie Ashford's scrambling ability. Georgia did not finish with a sack in the 42-10 win against Auburn. To this point, edge rusher Nolan Smith is the team's top pass rusher. He's notched 3.0 sacks including one this past weekend against Vanderbilt.