Zion Logue, Georgia defenders get the last laugh on anonymous coaches: ‘They said 50?’

Safe to say the Georgia defense was well aware of the comments made by some anonymous coaches to ESPN earlier this week.

Ringo wanted the challenge of guarding Jalin Hyatt on every play on Saturday, who came into the game with a nation-leading 14 touchdown catches. The Georgia cornerback very much has that dawg in him.

He’s a competitor, you know? He texted me, I think it was Sunday morning as we were getting ready for Tennessee,” Smart said. “He was like, ‘Can I come see you?’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘I want No. 11.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not the game plan. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re going to do it the way we think’s best. I appreciate your energy, your enthusiasm, but we’re going to put a plan together and we’re going to ask you to execute it. And he bought into that. He practiced really hard this week. It was important to him to play well.”

With no Nolan Smith and Robert Beal exiting the game with a neck injury, it was fair to wonder where the pass rush would come from. The answer was everywhere, with Georgia finishing with 7.0 sacks on the afternoon.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter stepped up in the biggest way, forcing two fumbles. Javon Bullard also came down from the secondary to grab 2.0 sacks for himself. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker took a beating on Saturday, with Georgia not letting up even when the result was well in hand.

The front and back end played far above average, nearly playing up to the Georgia standard. Tennessee didn’t find the end zone until there was 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.