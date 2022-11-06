Zion Logue, Georgia defenders get the last laugh on anonymous coaches: ‘They said 50?’
Safe to say the Georgia defense was well aware of the comments made by some anonymous coaches to ESPN earlier this week.
“I won’t be surprised if Tennessee scores 50,” one coach told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “Georgia’s front is average. Their back end is below average.”
Ringo wanted the challenge of guarding Jalin Hyatt on every play on Saturday, who came into the game with a nation-leading 14 touchdown catches. The Georgia cornerback very much has that dawg in him.
Related: Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
He’s a competitor, you know? He texted me, I think it was Sunday morning as we were getting ready for Tennessee,” Smart said. “He was like, ‘Can I come see you?’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He said, ‘I want No. 11.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s not the game plan. That’s not what we’re doing. We’re going to do it the way we think’s best. I appreciate your energy, your enthusiasm, but we’re going to put a plan together and we’re going to ask you to execute it. And he bought into that. He practiced really hard this week. It was important to him to play well.”
With no Nolan Smith and Robert Beal exiting the game with a neck injury, it was fair to wonder where the pass rush would come from. The answer was everywhere, with Georgia finishing with 7.0 sacks on the afternoon.
Defensive tackle Jalen Carter stepped up in the biggest way, forcing two fumbles. Javon Bullard also came down from the secondary to grab 2.0 sacks for himself. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker took a beating on Saturday, with Georgia not letting up even when the result was well in hand.
The front and back end played far above average, nearly playing up to the Georgia standard. Tennessee didn’t find the end zone until there was 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.
“All the stuff that was written and said, we never utilize it or said anything,” Smart said. “They get questioned all the time because of the guys that left. Well because they other guys left, why does that matter? They got here on their own merit. The biggest confidence question for them was Tennessee because they are explosive. They are really hard to stop on offense.”
Tennessee led the country in plays of 30-yard or more entering Saturday’s game. It, along with their tempo, was the calling card of the offense.
The Volunteers finished the afternoon with zero plays of 30-yards or more. Throw in two turnovers along with the bushel of sacks and it was a near-perfect day from the Georgia defense.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Unraveling College Football Playoff picture; Georgia owns historic moment, Alabama and Clemson fall
- Sidelined Nolan Smith still a vocal leader for Georgia defense
- Kirby Smart: Georgia dominant in 27-13 win over Tennessee, ‘physical toughness won out’
- Georgia makes loud statement in 27-13 win over Tennessee in historic clash of No. 1s
- Kirby Smart: Georgia dominant in 27-13 win over Tennessee, ‘physical toughness won out’
- Former Tennessee QB apologizes for saying UGA ‘overrated’ with game atmosphere
- Georgia injury update: Kirby Smart addresses Robert Beal injury, reveals other players fell ill
- Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs make statement about who is the No. 1 team in college football
UGA News
- Zion Logue, Georgia defenders get the last laugh on anonymous coaches: ‘They said 50?’
- Jalin Hyatt pays Georgia football the ultimate compliment: ‘Way more physical than Alabama’
- Georgia football-Tennessee instant observations as Bulldogs make statement about who is the No. 1 team in college football
- Georgia football sees Robert Beal leave Tennessee game with injury
- WATCH: Brett Thorson bombs 75-yard punt, sets up near-safety for Georgia football