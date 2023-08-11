ATHENS – Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee has seen the position he coaches change mightily since he joined Kirby Smart’s staff in 2016.

McGee saw the once run-heavy Bulldog offense lean more on the passing game through recent years, ultimately crafting the current iteration that won back-to-back national championships.

It’s the same shift that made Georgia running backs like D’Andre Swift, James Cook and Kenny McIntosh integral parts of the pass attack. McIntosh finished his final season at Georgia with 43 receptions, by far the most by any running back under Smart and third overall on the team.

New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will look to maintain the kind of pass attack that his predecessor, Todd Monken, deployed over the last two seasons. That leaves McGee with the task of developing more pass-catchers out of the backfield.