Georgia football lands wide receiver Dominic Lovett from transfer portal

Georgia has added to its wide receiver room in a big way, as the Bulldogs pulled Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett from the transfer portal. Lovett initially signed with Missouri as a 4-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Related: Georgia football 2023 roster tracker: Live updates on transfer portal, NFL draft decisions and coaching news Lovett is the second wide receiver Georgia has pulled out of the transfer portal, as Georgia landed RaRa Thomas from Mississippi State earlier on Wednesday. The Bulldogs also signed three wide receivers on Wednesday, with Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans and Yazeed Haynes also Bulldogs. “They all probably need -- they’re going to have to hit the weight room and get stronger to be able to really do the things we want them to do,” Smart said on the 2023 signees. “But you want to take a guy that has natural speed, the pass-catching ability, make you miss ability, run after the catch, vertical threats. We think we get that in those three guys.” Related: Georgia grabs Mississippi State receiver Rara Thomas out of transfer portal For Missouri this past season, Lovett hauled in 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns. Against the Georgia Bulldogs, Lovett caught six passes for 84 yards in a 26-22 loss. That was the only game Georgia has played this season that has been decided by one score. The Bulldogs were the only team in college football this past season that did not go into the transfer portal to add a player. But Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has made it clear the Bulldogs will use the transfer portal to improve the roster.

UGA News