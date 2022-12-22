BREAKING: Jordan “Big Baby” is now a Georgia Bulldog

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with Jordan “Big Baby” Hall. He ranks as the nation’s No. 9 DL and the No. 73 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus has him as the No. 6 DL and the No. 56 overall recruit in 2023. ==========================================

Georgia just added a crown jewel to its pristine 2023 high school recruiting class. The word went public moments ago from prized 4-star DL Jordan “Big Baby” Hall out of Jacksonville. Hall becomes just the second true defensive line prospect in this class for the ‘Dawgs. He joins 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett in what will be a massive playmaking future front for the Georgia Bulldog defense. The decision came down to a final group of Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU. He made that decision dressed in a very stylish jacket that he topped off with a big red UGA hat at his signing ceremony. To be honest, Hall has favored the ‘Dawgs here for quite some time. He looked quite comfortable walking around Sanford Stadium on gameday trips this fall. While walking around Dooley FIeld with the UGA commits, he looked quite at home and quite comfortable. Now, he’s a member of the 2023 recruiting class.

Why did Hall choose the ‘Dawgs? Hall knew all about those 15 NFL Draft picks in 2022. Those five first-rounders. He knows that Georgia is likely going to have at least three guys from Scott’s defensive line room go in the first round of the NFL Draft in a two-year span. That’s what he likes best. “Development,” he said. “Coach Smart knows exactly what he wants to do and exactly what he wants from all of his players. I know he can name if from the starter to the guy who is a walk-on to the 5-star recruit who just came in that wants to prove he was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school. How good he is. He knows how to put every piece of the puzzle together I feel like.” Then there is a deep respect for Georgia line coach Tray Scott. He puts Scott right up there with Ohio State’s Larry Johnson and FSU’s Odell Hagins as the best defensive line coaches in the country. “Outside of coach Johnson and coach Odell in that group, he’s probably the best in the business,” he said. “Most definitely he is up there with those two and plus coach Scott has got a defensive head coach who lets them flow free and do what he needs to do to make his scheme fit with the defensive coordinator’s scheme. Coach Scott, in general, is a technician. He teaches every day. It may be some simple stuff but I feel like keeping everything simple is better. Just works on the little things and he focuses on his players more than anything and anybody. I like that a lot out of everything I have seen out of Georgia.”

Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com "Before the Hedges" program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. What Jordan “Big Baby” Hall means for the 2023 Georgia class Hall adds to a prolific defensive class in the 2023 cycle for Georgia as the 27th member of the class. The Bulldogs signed 24 of those 27 pledges to the class yesterday. He’s now the eighth-highest rated member in the class. That group now has nine players that were picked to participate in either the All-American Bowl or the Under Armour All-American Game next month. Hall is now the ninth defensive prospect with a top-100 overall ranking in this Georgia class. He’s not quite 6 feet, 5 inches. Probably the best gauge would be to place him around 6-foot-4.5 in height. The nation’s No. 7 DL also said he’s right at 305 pounds. It doesn’t look like he’s that heavy. He carries that on his frame well.

The other thing to note here from a physical perspective is he’s strong. He will squat about 525 pounds. That was his max in March of this year. He maxed out at bench press at 345 pounds. Yet that’s a lot of natural strength. Hall said he’s only been in the weight room for maybe the last year. That’s something he said is not prioritized at his high school. Hall was making it his priority this fall, though. “I’m really up at my school every day,” he said. “Working out like 24/7. Football is all day. Every day. I may take a rest day or two but I’m trying to catch up on the lost time that I had my freshman, sophomore and junior year.” Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with 2023 commits CJ Allen, AJ Harris and Jamaal Jarrett. Where did Jordan Hall get that “Big Baby” nickname? Well, this occasion certainly seems worthy of a rehash of that story.

