BREAKING: Kyron Jones decides it is time to be a ‘Dawg

Kyron Jones has decided it is time to be a ‘Dawg. And the great state of North Carolina continues to be very good to Georgia. That’s the first read on the new commitment decision made today by North Carolina ATH Kyron ‘KJ’ Jones out of Charlotte Christian. He had hats on the table from Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame and N.C. State. Jones becomes the second new commitment for the class of the early signing period and the third member of the 2023 Georgia class from North Carolina. The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is very fast and physical. He was committed to North Carolina State until earlier this week. The decision here comes after picking up steam since an early November offer from the ‘Dawgs to play cornerback. Jones followed that offer up with an official visit for the Georgia Tech game and then an official visit for the weekend of December 10. He also took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend.

When DawgNation began talking to Jones, it was clear there was something different about the way he was wired. He described himself as very competitive and shared a couple of examples of why he felt that way. Jones said he had a time of 11.02 seconds in the 100 meters prior to his junior track season. He established a very ambitious goal of wanting to lower that time all the way down to 10.60 seconds. He did just that while winning North Carolina state championships in both the 100 meters (10.60 seconds) and the 200 meters (21.60 seconds) earlier this spring. He clocked that 10.60 time while actually running into a headwind. That was important to know. Because when he started talking about the challenge at Georgia, he described it as a competitive environment. Jones knows that the ‘Dawgs are on top of the college football mountain right now. He made those back-to-back visits to UGA over the last month to see if he might be a fit into a thriving competitive culture in Athens. “I’m very competitive so I want to be the best,” he said. “I want to outwork everybody that I am playing with. My work ethic kind of drives me to keep pushing and keep going. I also realize how the Lord has blessed me with the talents he has given me. The last thing I want to do is put them to waste. I want to make sure I will be the best I can be.”

That’s something he thrives on. “But with Georgia coming after you, I’ve really got to weigh all my options,” he said this month. When you say Georgia, it is the top school. It is high up on - what do you say- the food chain in college football. Guys are going to compete. I’m a competitor as well so I just want to take a good look at it.” Competitive. Fast. Physical. If one takes nothing else away from the breaking news story of Georgia’s 25th commitment of this cycle, then that should be it. “My best 40 time is a 4.38,” he said. Jones now becomes the sixth member of this UGA class that reported a time in the 100 meters of 10.8 seconds or less or a 40-yard dash time under 4.40 seconds. That’s a lot of hyperfast ‘Dawgs coming to play for the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the land.

Jones was a dynamic running back for Charlotte Christian. He ran for 2,316 career yards and 29 TDs. Those yards were covered at a rate of 9.6 yards per clip. He also caught 30 passes for 357 yards and five scores. He also had 66 total tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks on defense. That career figure includes 1,346 yards and 16 TDs as a senior. Some schools, like the Wolfpack, recruited him as an athlete or to play tailback. There's a lot to like about a 200-pound prospect with that kind of speed.

