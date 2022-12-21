BREAKING: Kyron Jones decides it is time to be a ‘Dawg
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 3-star ATH Kyron Jones. “KJ” ranks as the nation’s No. 46 RB and the No. 648 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings.
Kyron Jones has decided it is time to be a ‘Dawg. And the great state of North Carolina continues to be very good to Georgia.
That’s the first read on the new commitment decision made today by North Carolina ATH Kyron ‘KJ’ Jones out of Charlotte Christian.
He had hats on the table from Georgia, Nebraska, Notre Dame and N.C. State.
Jones becomes the second new commitment for the class of the early signing period and the third member of the 2023 Georgia class from North Carolina.
The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is very fast and physical. He was committed to North Carolina State until earlier this week. The decision here comes after picking up steam since an early November offer from the ‘Dawgs to play cornerback.
Jones followed that offer up with an official visit for the Georgia Tech game and then an official visit for the weekend of December 10. He also took an official visit to Nebraska this past weekend.
When DawgNation began talking to Jones, it was clear there was something different about the way he was wired.
He described himself as very competitive and shared a couple of examples of why he felt that way. Jones said he had a time of 11.02 seconds in the 100 meters prior to his junior track season. He established a very ambitious goal of wanting to lower that time all the way down to 10.60 seconds.
He did just that while winning North Carolina state championships in both the 100 meters (10.60 seconds) and the 200 meters (21.60 seconds) earlier this spring. He clocked that 10.60 time while actually running into a headwind.
That was important to know. Because when he started talking about the challenge at Georgia, he described it as a competitive environment.
Jones knows that the ‘Dawgs are on top of the college football mountain right now. He made those back-to-back visits to UGA over the last month to see if he might be a fit into a thriving competitive culture in Athens.
“I’m very competitive so I want to be the best,” he said. “I want to outwork everybody that I am playing with. My work ethic kind of drives me to keep pushing and keep going. I also realize how the Lord has blessed me with the talents he has given me. The last thing I want to do is put them to waste. I want to make sure I will be the best I can be.”
That’s something he thrives on.
“But with Georgia coming after you, I’ve really got to weigh all my options,” he said this month. When you say Georgia, it is the top school. It is high up on - what do you say- the food chain in college football. Guys are going to compete. I’m a competitor as well so I just want to take a good look at it.”
Competitive. Fast. Physical. If one takes nothing else away from the breaking news story of Georgia’s 25th commitment of this cycle, then that should be it.
“My best 40 time is a 4.38,” he said.
Jones now becomes the sixth member of this UGA class that reported a time in the 100 meters of 10.8 seconds or less or a 40-yard dash time under 4.40 seconds.
That’s a lot of hyperfast ‘Dawgs coming to play for the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the land.
A unique position fit for Kyron “KJ” Jones
Jones was a dynamic running back for Charlotte Christian. He ran for 2,316 career yards and 29 TDs.
Those yards were covered at a rate of 9.6 yards per clip. He also caught 30 passes for 357 yards and five scores. He also had 66 total tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks on defense.
That career figure includes 1,346 yards and 16 TDs as a senior.
Some schools, like the Wolfpack, recruited him as an athlete or to play tailback. There’s a lot to like about a 200-pound prospect with that kind of speed.
He’s rated as both an athlete and a running back by most of the national services.
Yet the ‘Dawgs see him differently. His main recruiter was cornerbacks coach Fran Brown.
“He said he first wants me to start off with him at cornerback but he feels like I can play nickel, safety and corner,” Jones said. “He says I can play a mix of everything. Just ‘Get you here and start getting you developed as a full-time defensive back’ is what he is talking about.”
Jones shared what Georgia told him they like the most about his game.
“They like the size I already have and the physicality I play with and the speed,” he said. “He says the best defensive players are fast, athletic and physical. He feels like I have all of that. He says I can contribute and he sees me being a draft pick and tells me how enticing Georgia can be with that in helping me get to the league.”
BREAKING DOWN KYRON JONES
- Height/Weight: 6-0.5/205
- High school (City/State): Charlotte Christian/Charlotte, NC
- Early enrollee: No
- 247Sports rankings: Nation’s No. 46 RB and No. 647 overall on Composite; No. 41 RB overall
- On3 rankings: No. 56 ATH and No. 733 overall on Consensus; No. 21 ATH and No. 21 player in NC
- Rivals ranking: No national ranking and No. 25 player in North Carolina
- ESPN300 ranking: Nation’s No. 42 ATH and No. 18 player in NC
- Finalists: Georgia, Miami, Nebraska and NC State.
- All-American Game: None
- High school stats or honors: Jones ran for 2,316 yards and 29 TDs. Those yards were covered at a rate of 9.6 yards per clip. He also caught 30 passes for 357 yards and five scores. He also had 66 total tackles, five tackles for losses and three sacks on defense. That figure includes 1,346 yards and 16 TDs as a senior.
- Sentell’s Intel on Jones: This is a fast athlete who lowered his time in the 100 meters to 11.02 to 10.60 during his junior year. He hopes to drop that time to 10.4 seconds this spring. He was the North Carolina state track champion in both the 100 and 200 meters (21.60) in 2022. Georgia assistant Fran Brown sees him as a corner and versatile defensive back starting out at UGA. He actually ran that 10.60 into a headwind.
SENTELL’S INTEL
