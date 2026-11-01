Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to repeat as national champions. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 27-8 win over Florida.

Georgia’s defense made sure Florida never had a chance.

Brandon Adams hosts DawgNation Postgame live from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium following another Georgia win against Florida.

We will discuss another suffocating performance by the UGA D and what to make of Gunner Stockton and the offense.

We will also get reaction from our analyst, former UGA star Rodrigo Blankenship. Our insider Jeff Sentell will also join us.

Plus, we will hear from Kirby Smart and Gunner Stockton. And we always take your calls at 678-645-DAWG (3294) or click the link in the chat.

DawgNation postgame airs immediately following every UGA game.