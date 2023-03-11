ESPN NFL draft analyst shares best potential fit for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett

His drill performance earned praise, with many taking note of Bennett’s deep ball. The former Georgia quarterback entered the event with plenty of questions, but it seems he answered a lot of those with how he looked in front of NFL scouts and executives.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid sees Bennett as a day-three selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Bennett being ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the draft.

Reid also gave a possible landing spot for Bennett, as he thinks the Georgia quarterback would do well in Miami.

“With a full supporting cast, he was able to showcase his decision-making and accuracy,” Reid wrote. “A similar situation in Miami and an offense that stresses execution in the middle of the field suits his best traits well. The odds are heavily against Bennett being a long-term solution for any team, but he’s worth a shot as a well-accomplished late-round hopeful.

The Dolphins took Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round of last year’s NFL draft and have high expectations for how Tindall might develop this coming season. Miami does have Tua Tagovailoa as its quarterback, but Tagovailoa had multiple concussions that impacted his availability in 2022. Miami went 10-7 under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, making the playoffs before losing to the Buffalo Bills.

Bennett is confident in his abilities and stressed the importance of being honest when speaking with NFL teams. He has experience working with an NFL offensive coordinator, as Todd Monken is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Given the familiarity and the uncertainty around Lamar Jackson, Baltimore could also be a landing spot for Bennett.