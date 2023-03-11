ESPN NFL draft analyst shares best potential fit for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
Stetson Bennett clearly helped himself at the 2023 NFL Combine.
His drill performance earned praise, with many taking note of Bennett’s deep ball. The former Georgia quarterback entered the event with plenty of questions, but it seems he answered a lot of those with how he looked in front of NFL scouts and executives.
ESPN’s Jordan Reid sees Bennett as a day-three selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, with Bennett being ranked as the No. 9 quarterback in the draft.
Reid also gave a possible landing spot for Bennett, as he thinks the Georgia quarterback would do well in Miami.
“With a full supporting cast, he was able to showcase his decision-making and accuracy,” Reid wrote. “A similar situation in Miami and an offense that stresses execution in the middle of the field suits his best traits well. The odds are heavily against Bennett being a long-term solution for any team, but he’s worth a shot as a well-accomplished late-round hopeful.
Related: Stetson Bennett equals Will Levis in arm strength drill, impresses while throwing at 2023 NFL Combine
The Dolphins took Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall in the third round of last year’s NFL draft and have high expectations for how Tindall might develop this coming season. Miami does have Tua Tagovailoa as its quarterback, but Tagovailoa had multiple concussions that impacted his availability in 2022. Miami went 10-7 under first-year coach Mike McDaniel, making the playoffs before losing to the Buffalo Bills.
Bennett is confident in his abilities and stressed the importance of being honest when speaking with NFL teams. He has experience working with an NFL offensive coordinator, as Todd Monken is now the offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Given the familiarity and the uncertainty around Lamar Jackson, Baltimore could also be a landing spot for Bennett.
“I feel like Coach Monk helped me out so much with that. It’s the same game,” Bennett said. “There are, obviously, a million things to work on. But as far as protections and scheme and stuff, I think at the very least Coach Monken helped me have a foundation of knowledge that I can apply to the next system that I’m asked to do it in.”
Bennett was one of 12 Georgia Bulldogs at the NFL combine. He threw for a school-record 4,127 yards last season while also accounting for 37 touchdowns.
The Georgia quarterback will get another chance to impress NFL teams at Georgia’s upcoming pro day. Bennett and his draft-bound teammates will work out in front of NFL decision-makers on Wednesday.
The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27 through 29. The first round starts on the 27th, rounds two and three are set for the 28th and the final four rounds will take place on the 29th. Georgia had 15 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Stetson Bennett speaks at 2023 NFL Combine
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Carson Beck on being Georgia football veteran quarterback: ‘I’m expected to lead’
- Social media reacts to latest Kirby Smart-Nick Saban coach rankings debate
- Georgia football dominance leads to it being a ‘Jeopardy!’ question
- Justus Terry: From viral middle school sensation to solidly committed ‘Dawg in the 2025 class
- ESPN makes interesting pick for Georgia football’s biggest loss to replace
- Georgia football podcast: UGA’s WR group could be on verge of breakout performance
UGA News
- ESPN NFL draft analyst shares best potential fit for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
- Georgia 2023 NFL Combine leaders vs. numbers of elite Bulldogs of the past
- WATCH: Georgia NFL Combine stock report: Darnell Washington, Nolan Smith soaring
- Broderick Jones runs sub 5-second 40-yard dash at 2023 NFL combine
- Darnell Washington wows at NFL combine with his jaw-dropping 40 time