Georgia football game time, TV networks announced for home opener, Week 3 South Carolina game

Georgia will host Samford on Sept. 10, with the game starting at 4 p.m. and the SEC Network airing the game. This will be the first home game for the Bulldogs since winning the National Championship. Georgia opens against Oregon on Sept. 3 with the game being in Atlanta and starting at 3:30.

Georgia now knows when its home opener will kickoff as well as its first SEC contest, as the SEC Network announced game times for Georgia’s Week 2 and Week 3 games.

Georgia’s first true road game will come at South Carolina on Sept. 17. The game is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. The Bulldogs beat South Carolina 40-13 last year in Athens in what was Georgia’s first SEC game of the season. South Carolina will be led by former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer, with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler quarterbacking the Gamecocks.

The second home game will also have an early start time, as Georgia’s game against Kent State on Sept. 24 is set for a 12 p.m. ET start. That game will air on SEC Network+/ESPN+, a streaming service.

We now know game times for five of Georgia’s 12 regular season games, as the Florida contest will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

*More details will be added to this story as it develops.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation