Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s still not getting enough credit for UGA’s success
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,697 (May 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s success in leading the Bulldogs to a national championship still isn’t getting proper appreciation.
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s still not getting enough credit for UGA’s success
Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was recently ranked second by CBS Sports on its list of top coaches. That’s unquestionably a show of respect, but Smart’s placement on the list still left something to be desired from me, and I’ll explain why on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I share the latest response from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in his ongoing war of words with Alabama coach Nick Saban.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to discuss the latest news involving the Bulldogs, and to preview the SEC spring meetings -- which take place soon in Destin Fla.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a deep dive into whether it’s realistic that the SEC could one day conduct its own football postseason.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.