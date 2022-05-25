Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,697 (May 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s success in leading the Bulldogs to a national championship still isn’t getting proper appreciation.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart’s still not getting enough credit for UGA’s success

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart was recently ranked second by CBS Sports on its list of top coaches. That’s unquestionably a show of respect, but Smart’s placement on the list still left something to be desired from me, and I’ll explain why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I share the latest response from Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher in his ongoing war of words with Alabama coach Nick Saban.