The No. 4 Georgia football team takes on the No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in a Week 14 football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds and how to watch the game online.

Georgia beat Charlotte 35-3 in its most recent game, while the Yellow Jackets lost 42-28 to Pittsburgh. The two teams met last season, with Georgia winning 44-42 in eight overtimes.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time for Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game is set for a 3:40 p.m. ET start on Friday, November 28.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech TV channel for Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will air on ABC. Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George are set to call the game.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech: How to watch online, stream Week 14 game

The Georgia football-Georgia Tech game will be streamed using the WatchESPN app. Click here to watch the game. You will need a subscription to watch.

Georgia football-Georgia Tech: Odds, point spread, over/under for Week 14 game

Georgia is a 13.5-point favorite against Georgia Tech. The total for the game is 59.5. Georgia is 5-6 against the spread this season.

What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Georgia Tech

On comfort level with Georgia Tech offense...

“I wouldn’t say a sense of comfort. I mean, nothing’s comfortable about defending an offense that can hurt you in so many ways. First of all, Buster does an incredible job, he did here too. He’s a really good football coach. He knows where things, where all the nuggets are on defenses. He knows how to attack them. He knows answers for things that when you do them. I mean, at the end of the day, they got a block, we got a tackle, and somebody’s got to do it better. And that’s a very tough thing when you play them because they stretch you horizontally. They stretch you vertically. They stretch you with tempo. They stretch you with numbers counts because of their quarterback. So Buster does an awesome job, and that’s continued this year. So there’s no level of comfort dealing with it. It’s more of a, how do you inspire your players to play harder?”

On Haynes King’s importance to Georgia Tech...

“Yeah, I mean, just look at the numbers, right? I mean, anytime you have a quarterback that has the experience he has. Now I don’t know if he’s played five years, six years, I don’t know what it is. But he’s extremely experienced, extremely tough. I don’t think people understand how fast this guy is. He can run, and he was a great athlete in high school, track guy. I mean, the stories are all over of his success and his stories of where he’s been and the injuries he’s been through. And you see the hits he takes. I mean, he just gets stronger with each hit. So he’s extremely valuable in terms of what they do and what they ask him to do. He’s hard to defend on all levels, throwing the ball. I mean, people think, well, he doesn’t throw the ball. He throws the ball really well, and he’s really efficient. And they do a great job with the passing game, Buster does, because it’s screen, RPOs, perimeter, and it’s vertical.”

On Georgia Tech’s defensive struggles...

“I’m not understanding your question there. You gotta rephrase that for me. Are you asking about. Yeah, I’ll be honest with you, I haven’t seen enough. I’ve watched a bunch of their offense. I haven’t seen as much of their defense. I’ve watched bits and pieces of our game last year. And then the game the other night is a two that I’ve seen. They had some explosives in there they’ve given up. They play really hard on defense. Play with a great pad level. A lot of respect for how they play the game and how hard those guys play. They do a good job on perimeter blocks with their DBs. It’s something we talk about every week. You can kind of find what a team’s like by how they play with their skill players. All linemen are tough by nature, but sometimes skill players aren’t. And theirs play with great toughness, get off blocks, attack blocks.”

Georgia football injury report