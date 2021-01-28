Gallery: A look at the past, present and future of Georgia quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Brock Vandagriff
Georgia has now landed 5-star quarterbacks in back-to-back recruiting classes. The Bulldogs signed Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 recruiting class. Kirby Smart and Todd Monken followed that up by landing a commitment from 5-star 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton on Thursday.
The two quarterbacks have crossed paths before, as Vandagriff’s Prince Avenue Chrisitan Academy squared off against Stockton’s Rabun County team in September of 2020.
The contest was nationally televised, giving many their first exposure to the two talented quarterbacks. But those who have been following DawgNation have long known about what the two talented quarterbacks are capable of.
Scroll through the gallery below to see how both Stockton and Vandagriff have developed over the years into the future of the Georgia quarterback position.
Stockton’s team came away with a 38-31 win over Vandagriff and Prince Avenue on that September night, but both quarterbacks showed why they’re highly-touted prospects. Vandagriff’s team fell behind 31-7 early, as Stockton had little trouble running through the Prince Avenue defense. After the game, Vandagriff’s coach and father, Greg, compared Stockton to Justin Fields.
But Vandagriff led his team back to tie the game at 31. Stockton made one final touchdown throw late in the fourth quarter to give his team the win.
It would be the last time all season Vandagriff lost this season, as he went on to lead his team to a state title.
After the game, Stockton spoke highly of Vandagriff’s performance.
These two will likely battle to be the starting quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs once Stockton gets on campus. That could come as soon as the 2022 season, as JT Daniels seems poised to be off to the NFL by then. Stockton will enroll early at Georgia, just like Vandagriff did.
It should be a fascinating couple of seasons with these two on campus in Athens.
