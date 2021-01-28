Georgia has now landed 5-star quarterbacks in back-to-back recruiting classes. The Bulldogs signed Brock Vandagriff in the 2021 recruiting class. Kirby Smart and Todd Monken followed that up by landing a commitment from 5-star 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton on Thursday.

The two quarterbacks have crossed paths before, as Vandagriff’s Prince Avenue Chrisitan Academy squared off against Stockton’s Rabun County team in September of 2020.

The contest was nationally televised, giving many their first exposure to the two talented quarterbacks. But those who have been following DawgNation have long known about what the two talented quarterbacks are capable of.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how both Stockton and Vandagriff have developed over the years into the future of the Georgia quarterback position.

Gunner Stockton of Rabun County High School committed to Georgia on Thursday. Incoming freshman Brock Vandagriff is the "real deal," say those who watched him in high school. (Jason Getz/AJC) Gunner Stockton was committed to South Carolina when he and Vandagriff played in September of 2020. Brock Vandagriff led his team to a state championship in 2020, the first in the school's history. (Jason Getz/AJC) Gunner Stockton is now the anchor recruit for the Georgia class in 2022. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Noted QB trainer Ron Veal had a couple of big names in mind when asked who does Brock Vandagriff remind him of out on a football field. (Jason Getz/AJC) As of now, Vandagriff is the higher-rated quarterback between the two. Vandagriff is the No. 16 overall player, while Stockton is the No. 27 overall player in his class. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Stockton led Rabun County to a state semifinals apperance. Should he stay healthy, he'll have a chance of breaking a number of Georgia state records held by Trevor Lawrence. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Brock Vandagriff had to help work behind the scenes to help build this year's recruiting class in a way that perhaps no other Georgia QB signee has ever had to. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Gunner Stockton has a record as a starting QB of 88-3 dating back to his Pop Warner and youth league days. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) The lone loss Vandagriff had as a senior came against Stockton's Rabun County team. Vandagriff still managed to help his team turn a 31-7 deficit into a 31-31 tie. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation.) Stockton will look to bring a number of big names with him to Georgia, such as 4-star tight end Oscar Delp and 4-star wide receiver Kojo Antwi. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation) Stockton (right) with former Georgia great Buck Belue. Like Belue, Stockton will look to win a national championship for Georgia. Like Stockton, Vandagriff was originally committed elsewhere, before the 5-star quarterback committed in January of his junior year. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation.)

































Stockton’s team came away with a 38-31 win over Vandagriff and Prince Avenue on that September night, but both quarterbacks showed why they’re highly-touted prospects. Vandagriff’s team fell behind 31-7 early, as Stockton had little trouble running through the Prince Avenue defense. After the game, Vandagriff’s coach and father, Greg, compared Stockton to Justin Fields.

But Vandagriff led his team back to tie the game at 31. Stockton made one final touchdown throw late in the fourth quarter to give his team the win.

It would be the last time all season Vandagriff lost this season, as he went on to lead his team to a state title.

After the game, Stockton spoke highly of Vandagriff’s performance.

These two will likely battle to be the starting quarterback of the Georgia Bulldogs once Stockton gets on campus. That could come as soon as the 2022 season, as JT Daniels seems poised to be off to the NFL by then. Stockton will enroll early at Georgia, just like Vandagriff did.

It should be a fascinating couple of seasons with these two on campus in Athens.

