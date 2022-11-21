Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart shares how AD Mitchell is working with the team, positive news on Tate Ratledge

The Bulldogs enter the game with relatively good health, as head coach Kirby Smart provided an injury update on some of Georgia’s banged up players.

Before Georgia takes on LSU in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs have a key non-conference game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Starting right guard Tate Ratledge did not play in the team’s win over Kentucky due to a subluxation. Smart clarified that it was a shoulder injury that kept Ratledge. He had started all 10 games for Georgia prior to the game against the Wildcats. Devin Willock got the start in his place.

“He probably could’ve gone but we wanted to give Devin a shot,” Smart said of Ratledge.

The Bulldogs were also without AD Mitchell once again, as he is still recovering from a high-ankle sprain he suffered against Samford. The injury has lingered far longer than any thought it would. Mitchell did not travel for either of Georgia’s last two games.

Smart added that Mitchell did hit higher GPS speeds but that he was not doing any team drills.

If there is some solace to be found, last year saw George Pickens make his season debut against Georgia Tech last season after missing the prior 11 games with an ACL injury. Georgia was able to integrate him into the offense to where he was a difference-maker in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs take on a Georgia Tech team that is coming off an upset win over North Carolina. This will be the firs time the two teams have met in Sanford Stadium since 2018, as the 2020 game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.