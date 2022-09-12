Kirby Smart updates injury status of AD Mitchell, other Bulldogs entering South Carolina game
As Georgia enters their first SEC game of the season, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a deeper update on the status of several Bulldogs.
Most paramount is wide receiver AD Mitchell. He left after the opening play on offense with a left ankle injury.
AD will not be able to practice today,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful (to get him back) but it’s more about where he goes and where is at.”
Mitchell had four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown in the opening game against Oregon. In Mitchell’s absence, Georgia spread the ball around as 15 different players came down with a catch. Kenny McIntosh led Georgia in receiving once again, catching five passes for 61 yards.
Smart also provided an update on defensive back William Poole, who did not play in the win over Samford, simply saying he was just not in the lineup. Poole did dress out on Saturday. Javon Bullard and Tykee Smith saw increased workloads at the star position for Georgia.
The Bulldogs were also without cornerback Nyland Green on Saturday, as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.
Georgia visits South Carolina this week, with the game set for a 12 p.m. ET start. The Gamecocks are coming off a loss to No. 10 Arkansas. This will be Georgia’s first road game and SEC game of the season.
Georgia football-South Carolina injury news
- Andrew Paul (out, knee)
- CJ Washington (out, neck)
- Arian Smith (out, ankle)
- Nyland Green (doubtful, hamstring)
- CJ Smith (questionable, knee)
- AD Mitchell (questionable, ankle)
- William Poole (unknown)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (probable, knee)
