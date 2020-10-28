The Georgia offense has heard it all the past couple of weeks. About how they weren’t good enough against Alabama. Or how there needs to be a quarterback change. Any insult or suggestion you can imagine, they’ve probably seen it if they’ve checked social media.

Had the Georgia schedule not been reworked following the COVID-19 outbreak at Florida, the Bulldogs would’ve gotten a chance to put the Alabama game behind them the past Saturday.

But with the off week moved up, Georgia and its offense has had an extra week to stew and seek improvement.

“I’m very anxious to get back on the field. “It’s just a setback for a major comeback,” Hill said on the Alabama loss. “We’ve been practicing hard each and every day to reach our goals.”

Hill’s head coach shared a similar sentiment when speaking on the SEC Coaches Teleconference on Wednesday.

“I think the judgment on that comes from when you go play the game,” Kirby Smart said. “There are a lot of areas we focused on, but usually the improvement shows in the game more than just in practice.”

Hill mentioned that he focused on improving his snapping as well as pass blocking during the past two weeks. The former has been an issue all season for the junior.

The Georgia center was asked about both Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels and how the two have looked over the week off.

By all indications, Bennett is still expected to start against the Wildcats. In his last outing against the Crimson Tide, Bennett threw three interceptions as Georgia’s offense crumbled in the second half.

Hill provided yet another example of how the offensive line is trying to make things easier for Bennett.

“Us up front, just getting defensive linemen’s hands down,” Hill said. “We had a lot of batted balls in the Alabama game. Just getting their arms down and then just moving him around.”

Related: Georgia looking to its rushing attack to help out its quarterbacks against Kentucky

With Daniels, tight end Tre’ McKitty gave a more detailed answer on where things stand with the transfer quarterback.

“He’s coming along great,” McKitty said. “He’s my locker buddy so we get to talk a lot. He’s looking to get back and help the team any way he can.

“I’ll go into meetings with him just to watch the film on the upcoming opponent. It’s great to have him around the team, working back through his injury. Hope to have him out there soon.”

He’s still been serving in a largely back-up role for the Bulldogs. Daniels tore his ACL for USC in the season-opening game of the 2019 season. He then had a second knee procedure in January of 2020.

Smart had announced prior to the Auburn game that Daniels was cleared for game action but he has not yet taken a snap in a game for the Bulldogs.

A win against Kentucky won’t likely end all questions about the Georgia offense, given it will always be measured up against Alabama.

But another game will help quell some of the doubt that the Georgia offense has faced in recent weeks. And it will be a chance to show that they’ve continued to get better under new first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Georgia will finally get a chance to answer those offensive questions on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on Kentucky. The game is set for a 12 p.m. start on the SEC Network.

