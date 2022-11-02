Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker poised to make most of new opportunities for Georgia football

While Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss are most likely to see the biggest increase in snaps, a few young defenders will now get a chance to carve out a larger role for this season.

Every time a door closes, a window opens. That will be the case for several defenders in the wake of Nolan Smith’s injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart has referenced multiple times that Marvin Jones Jr. would’ve seen more snaps against Florida this past week had he not been battling the flu.

The 5-star edge rusher has been able to successfully carve out a role on Georgia’s special teams units, a positive sign in his overall development as a football player.

“He has been great,” Smart said. “He has really increased his toughness. He is a really good athlete. He has gotten do much better. I don’t think even he knew what he was getting into as far as contact, physicality and big boy ball. He has been down with the scouts. He has been with us. He closes and counters. He understands football. He has got really good instincts.”

The other defensive freshman poised for a larger role is Jalon Walker, who offered a glimpse of said role against Florida. He played as a third-down specialist for the Bulldogs, finding a way to use his size and speed as an impact blitzer for Georgia.

Even though Georgia intends to use him as an inside linebacker as his college career develops, Walker’s athleticism is too much to be kept on the sidelines. He’s already blocked a punt in his Georgia career, doing so against Kent State.