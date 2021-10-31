Georgia football-Missouri game time, TV network announced for Week 10 game

Both teams will be coming off wins, as Georgia took down Florida 34-7 on Saturday, while Missouri pulled out a 37-28 road win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs are 8-0 on the season and will enter the game as the No. 1 team in the country. Missouri is 4-4 on the season.

Georgia’s next game now has a game time and television network. The Nov. 6 game will start at 12 p.m. ET and ESPN will broadcast the game.

These two teams met in Columbia, Mo., last season, with Georgia winning 49-14. It was the most points Georgia scored in a game all year.

While the Georgia defense continues to earn praise for how it has played, many will want to see what Georgia does at the quarterback position. Stetson Bennett played every snap in the win over Florida, though he did throw two interceptions. Bennett has started the last four games for Georgia, while JT Daniels has been dealing with a lat injury.

This will be Georgia’s final home SEC game of the season. Georgia has already wrapped the SEC East following its win over Florida on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 8-0 on the season.

“If you can’t enjoy these moments, then what are we doing? If I can’t embrace my family, see them and love on them, enjoy the fans and stick around for it, that’s what it’s all about for me,” Smart said after the win. “I had a coach tell me a long time ago if you can’t enjoy those moments, then why are you in the business. Players work hard. They practice so many times a week for this one game. I want them to enjoy it. It doesn’t matter to me that it’s Florida, the important thing to me is it’s our team and we won.”

Kirby Smart has never lost to Missouri in his time as Georgia’s coach, while the Tigers are led by Eli Drinkwitz in their second season.

