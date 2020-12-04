SEC announces schedule plans for Georgia football-Missouri game

After the two sides were initially supposed to play on Nov. 14, Georgia and Missouri will now meet on Dec. 12, the SEC announced on Friday. Earlier in the day, the SEC announced that Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt this weekend will be postponed to Dec. 19 due to issues within the Vanderbilt program.

Related: Georgia AD Greg McGarity ‘angry’ about cancellation, fears Vanderbilt won’t make up game

The Missouri game was pushed back due to quarantine and contact tracing at Missouri from the initial date of Nov. 14.

Missouri is coming off a 41-0 beatdown over Vanderbilt and now has a 4-3 record on the season. The Tigers are led by first-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz and will get a chance to pick up their fifth win of the season this weekend against Arkansas.

Georgia beat South Carolina 45-16, its biggest win of the season in terms of margin of victory. Georgia is still technically alive in the race for the SEC East, but it would need Florida to lose to both Tennessee and LSU while Georgia would need to win out for the Bulldogs to make it back to Atlanta.

Following the win over South Carolina, Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke about some of the sacrifices his players have had to make to play a season while navigating a pandemic.

“It’s tough, and it’s trying, and they’ve stuck together,” Smart said. “Do I want to keep doing this for two or three more weeks? I think the media perception is they love this, that this is fun. They have to work really hard. And for our guys to stay together, as hard as they have, as close as they have, it’s tremendous for me to see that.”

Game times for both the Missouri and Vanderbilt game will be announced on Sunday

Week 15 Georgia football-Missouri game date

Date: Dec. 12

Location: Columbia, Mo.,

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation