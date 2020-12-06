Georgia football game time, TV network for Missouri game announced

The SEC announced Georgia’s final two games of the regular season on Friday, as the Bulldogs will travel to play Missouri on Dec. 12 and then host Vanderbilt on Dec. 19.

On Sunday, the league announced a game time and television network for the Missouri game. Georgia-Missouri will air on the SEC Network and will start at 12 p.m.

Georgia was set to play Missouri originally on Nov. 14 and Vanderbilt on Dec. 5. Both of those teams though had to move those games due to COVID-19 issues.

Related: Georgia AD Greg McGarity ‘angry’ about cancellation, fears Vanderbilt won’t make up game

The Bulldogs were eliminated from winning the SEC East following Florida’s win over Tennessee on Saturday. This is the first time since 2016 that the Bulldogs will not have played in the SEC championship game. Florida will face Alabama on Dec. 19, with the game airing on CBS at 8 p.m.

Georgia though does still have a very good chance to end up playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game, should the Bulldogs win out. And Georgia will get a slightly stiffer test this week, as Missouri has won x games in a row, including a 50-48 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Following Georgia’s win over South Carolina, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart spoke about how much the Bulldogs have sacrificed to get to this point. The SEC still has a chance to have all 14 teams play full 10 game schedules.

“It’s tough, and it’s trying, and they’ve stuck together,” Smart said. “Do I want to keep doing this for two or three more weeks? I think the media perception is they love this, that this is fun. They have to work really hard. And for our guys to stay together, as hard as they have, as close as they have, it’s tremendous for me to see that.”

The week of Dec. 12 was initially supposed to be an off week for the league so that any postponed games could be made up. A total of six games will be played this weekend along with four more on Dec. 19. South Carolina and Kentucky are the only two teams that have completed their regular-season schedules to this point.

Georgia football-Missouri Game time, TV Network for Week 15 game

Date: Dec. 12

Game time: 12 p.m.

TV Network: SEC Network

Location: Columbia, Mo.

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation