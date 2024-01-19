Four members of the Georgia football team were granted special eligibility by the NFL to enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Those five players were tight end Brock Bowers, offensive lineman Amarius Mims, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and safety Javon Bullard.

Those four players all signed as members of the 2021 recruiting class and played just three seasons at Georgia. During those three years, Georgia went 42-2 as the Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships.

“Each of the 54 players granted special eligibility has met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and has submitted to a written application in which he renounced his remaining college football eligibility,” the press release from the NFL said.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner were some of the other players to make the list. Texas had the most players on the list, with five including former Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell.

Bowers won two Mackey Awards, becoming the first-ever tight end to do so. He also became the school’s third three-time All-American, joining Herschel Walker and David Pollack.

Bullard and Lassiter were each multi-year starters for Georgia and both defensive backs earned All-SEC honors during the 2024 season.

Mims started only eight games during his college career, as he missed time during the 2023 season due to injury. Mims is still seen as a first-round draft pick, due to his off-the-chart measurables.

In total, Georgia has 12 players that will be entering the NFL draft, with running back Kendall Milton, running back Daijun Edwards, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, defensive lineman Zion Logue, defensive lineman Tramel Walthour and safety Tykee Smith all previously announcing their plans.

Georgia has had 34 players taken in the previous three NFL drafts, the most ever over a three year span.

The number of draft entrants could’ve been even higher but the Bulldogs saw a number of key players return, including quarterback Carson Beck and inside linebacker Smael Mondon.

The 2024 NFL Draft starts on April 25 and concludes on April 27.

Georgia football 2024 NFL Draft decisions