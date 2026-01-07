ATHENS — We’ll know by Jan. 14 if Georgia’s offensive line is positioned to be a strength for 2026, or if it will turn into Georgia’s biggest question mark.

All players declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft must do so by Jan. 14. Georgia starting left tackle Monroe Freeling and starting right tackle Earnest Greene are both faced with NFL draft decisions.

Add in the recent transfer of backup Bo Hughley and it’s easy to see just how much hinges on the decisions of Freeling and Greene.

Freeling is seen as the better draft prospect of the two, seen to this point as a fringe first-round pick. Depending on which mock drafts you elect to read, you may even see Freeling as a first-rounder.

He started 13 games for Georgia this season at left tackle, earning Second Team All-SEC honors. He’s made 17 career starts to this point, to go along with prototypical size and toughness at the position.

“He showed extreme toughness against Auburn playing on a high ankle sprain after seven days,” Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels said of Freeling. “That just doesn’t happen. I think he shows extreme toughness. I think he wants to be good. His last three, four games have been his best games since he’s been here. He just continues to grow.”

Greene has even more starting experience than Freeling, having spent an extra year in the program. Greene has bounced between the left and right tackle spots, giving him positional versatility for the next level.

Injuries have been a consistent issue for Greene, dealing with back and shoulder injuries during his Georgia career. He missed three games earlier this season with a back injury and previously had back surgery in 2022.

Yet Greene kept returning to play for Georgia, thanks in no small part to the support of the program.

“Just loving the game, you know, just not being able to be out there with the guys and watching them go to battle without you, you just feel like you want to go out there and suit up with them,” Greene told DawgNation. “You know, that’s why I love the school that I’m at. I’m happy I came here because everybody, you know, just kept their arms around me, kept my head up.”

Greene finished the season healthy and could elect to strike while the iron is hot. While a fully-healthy 2026 season could further help his draft standing, health is far from guaranteed. While Greene lacks the measurements of Freeling, he’s shown in his time at Georgia he is a winning player.

The decisions of Freeling and Greene were always going to have a massive impact on Georgia’s 2026 season. But when paired with the departure of Hughley, it becomes even more critical that Georgia find a way to retain at least one, and preferably both, of Freeling and Greene.

Hughley started in place of Freeling in Georgia’s win over Auburn and filled in for Greene to close out the Tennessee game. He spent three seasons in Athens, developing into a quality backup in his time.

In the event that Freeling and Greene leave, Hughley would’ve been seen as a top option at tackle. Georgia is set to bring back Juan Gaston, who could move from guard to right tackle. Michael Uini and Jah Jackson also have starting experience at tackle.

The Bulldogs signed 5-star 2026 prospect Ekene Ogboko in the most recent recruiting class, but after playing two freshmen major minutes in 2025, Smart and Searels may not be so keen on doing so once again. It may be better for Ogboko’s long-term development to not be thrown directly into the fire next season, instead learning behind Greene did with Broderick Jones.

Ogboko was already with the team during bowl practices, getting a jump-start on his college career.

Georgia will have options behind Freeling and Greene in the event THAT both depart for the NFL. But none would be as good as either of Georgia’s starting offensive tackles from the 2025 season.

Paired with Dontrell Glover, Gaston and Drew Bobo — who will be recovering from foot surgery — Freeling and Greene could give Georgia a very capable offensive line for 2026. That would make life much easier for all parties on Georgia’s offense.

But in the event they move on, Freeling and Greene came to Georgia to become NFL players, Georgia would be in a very tough spot at one of the more important positions entering a pivotal 2026 season.