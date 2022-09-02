Georgia football-Oregon game time, TV Channel, how to watch online, odds for Week 1 game (Sept. 3, 2022)
The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, September 3 in a Week 1 college football game. Below you can find information on the game time, TV channel, odds as well as how to watch the game online.
The game will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. One of the big talking points will be Kirby Smart going up against his former defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning, now the head coach at Oregon.
Georgia football-Oregon game time for Week 1 game
The Georgia football-Oregon game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Georgia football-Oregon TV channel for Week 1 game
The Georgia football-Oregon game will be broadcast on ABC. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be calling the game.
Georgia football-Oregon how to stream or watch the game online
The Georgia football-Oregon game can be streamed via WatchESPN. Click here for the link.
Georgia football-Oregon odds, point spread for Week 1 game
Georgia football is a 16.5-point favorite against the Oregon Ducks according to MyBookie. The over/under for the game is 54 points.
What Georgia football coach Kirby Smart said about Oregon
On having familiarity with Oregon coach Dan Lanning:
“Yeah, on a personal level, I don’t think the game has anything to do with that, and neither Dan nor I will be worried about each other during the game. It’s not about that. He’s fighting to do the best job he can for his organization and his players, and I’m doing the same here. We have mutual respect for each other. Always will, always have. Just it’s what competition is about. You love to go compete, and it’s about our players getting a chance to compete against their players. As far as the familiarities of the two systems, you know, they’re probably is a little overlap there in terms of defense and they’re watching our defense and we watch our defense to get ready for them. They have got coaches on their staff from other places. We’ve gone out and looked at the history of their other defensive coach for ideas and things they’ve done at other places. At the end of the day it’s about how you execute. It’s not about Xs and Os. It’s about who has got the best players and do the best players play the best in the biggest moments.”
On the challenges of preparing for Oregon:
“Some unknowns. You’re just trying to gather information, trying to figure out where the pieces will be, where is this guy going to play, and who is going to play. That’s for us to worry about as coaches. For the players, we got to worry about what we got to do. If I execute my assignment, what does it matter who is across from me? I’m not getting into the details of where he was at last year. I don’t care where he was t last year. I’m worried about what I got to do to execute. We as coaches certainly like to know about personnel and the matchups, and the game within the game is to try and get a good matchup somewhere out there. Matchups are easier to find when you know the team inside and out like an SEC team we play every year. It’s pretty easy to try to figure out where your matchups are. It’s probably a little tougher in this situation of not knowing your opponent, and even the tape you have of the opponent may not be exactly what they’re doing. So that creates an interesting dynamic, but it’s not for our players to concern themselves with.”
On Oregon not announcing a starting quarterback:
“That really doesn’t impact anything for us. I mean, I know who the quarterback is going to be. I’m not worried about that. Worried a lot more about how our guys play and what our guys do and how our guys execute. You guys use that to write about and talk about, but regardless of which quarterback is in there, they’re going to do what they do. Maybe he does one thing better than the other guy. At the end of the day, they may play both of them. It’s never about the preparation for one specific quarterback as much as the preparation of your team to go play well.”
