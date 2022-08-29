Georgia football-Oregon: Live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 1 game

Georgia football begins the 2022 college football season by taking on the Oregon Ducks in a Week 1 game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury report and practice notes for the game. The game is one of three ranked matchups taking place during the opening week of the season. The game will also be played in Atlanta. Georgia football-Oregon live updates, practice news for Week 1 game The last time Georgia took the field for a game, the Bulldogs emerged as champions. Now, they’ll be facing their defensive coordinator from that game, Dan Lanning, as he is now the head coach for the Oregon Ducks.

The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 season. Georgia will look radically different though from when it beat Alabama in January. The Bulldogs had 15 players taken in last year’s NFL draft along with a slew of transfers as well. Many of the veteran defensive standouts from last year’s team will be replaced by new faces. “The one thing I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected,” Smart said. “You don’t really know until you get to that first game exactly how guys are going to respond. I didn’t know exactly what kind of team we had last year until we played Clemson, and you find out early when you play a team of that caliber.” Heading into the game, much will be made about Lanning’s time at Georgia, as he coached outside linebackers for four years and served as the program’s defensive coordinator for the last three. He recruited more than a few players on this team.