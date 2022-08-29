Georgia football-Oregon: Live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 1 game
Georgia football begins the 2022 college football season by taking on the Oregon Ducks in a Week 1 game. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury report and practice notes for the game.
The game is one of three ranked matchups taking place during the opening week of the season. The game will also be played in Atlanta.
The last time Georgia took the field for a game, the Bulldogs emerged as champions. Now, they’ll be facing their defensive coordinator from that game, Dan Lanning, as he is now the head coach for the Oregon Ducks.
The No. 3 ranked Bulldogs take on the No. 11 Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 season. Georgia will look radically different though from when it beat Alabama in January. The Bulldogs had 15 players taken in last year’s NFL draft along with a slew of transfers as well. Many of the veteran defensive standouts from last year’s team will be replaced by new faces.
“The one thing I’ve learned is to expect the unexpected,” Smart said. “You don’t really know until you get to that first game exactly how guys are going to respond. I didn’t know exactly what kind of team we had last year until we played Clemson, and you find out early when you play a team of that caliber.”
Heading into the game, much will be made about Lanning’s time at Georgia, as he coached outside linebackers for four years and served as the program’s defensive coordinator for the last three. He recruited more than a few players on this team.
Replacing Lanning will actually be two coaches, as Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp will serve as co-defensive coordinators this season. Smart has not yet revealed how that will work out in terms of calling the defense for Georgia.
The Bulldogs aren’t completely starting over though, with Georgia bringing back a healthy number of contributors on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is back, as is star tight end Brock Bowers. Georgia had an offense last year that ranked in the top-10 in points per game and yards per play and has the potential to improve off of that entering this season.
The game will be a neutral site contest for both sides, with the game being played in Atlanta. Of course, the trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium is much shorter for Georgia than the Ducks. The Bulldogs also have plenty of experience in the building, as Georgia has played at least one game in the stadium every year during Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach.
Georgia football-Oregon injury updates for Week 1 game
Arian Smith(out, ankle), Andrew Paul(out, knee), Tate Ratledge (turf toe, probable), Earnest Greene (hamstring, questionable), Trezmen Marshall (calf, probable), Kendall Milton (hamstring, probable), Kearis Jackson (ankle, probable)
Georgia football-Oregon Game time for Week 1 game
Georgia football takes on Oregon at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3
Georgia football-Oregon TV channel for Week 1 game
Georgia football-Oregon will be broadcast by ABC.
