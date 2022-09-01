Georgia football podcast: Dan Lanning faces tough task in coaching debut vs. UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,769 (Sept. 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning having to coach his first game at Oregon against, not only his former employer, the reigning national champions.
Georgia football podcast: Dan Lanning faces tough task in coaching debut vs. UGA
Beginning of the show: A rookie head coach going through his first season is never an easy feat, and new Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s debut against his former employer, Georgia, might be a more difficult task than most.
I’ll talk more on today’s show about what to expect from Lanning and Oregon on Saturday.
15-minute mark: I share a positive update from UGA coach Kirby Smart on running back Kendall Milton’s recovery from a lingering hamstring injury, and discuss more about the breakout performance Kenny McIntosh appears to have had and share audio of McIntosh discussing his outlook for the upcoming season.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the looming possibility of Playoff expansion coming sooner than expected.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.