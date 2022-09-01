Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,769 (Sept. 1, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning having to coach his first game at Oregon against, not only his former employer, the reigning national champions.

Georgia football podcast: Dan Lanning faces tough task in coaching debut vs. UGA

Beginning of the show: A rookie head coach going through his first season is never an easy feat, and new Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s debut against his former employer, Georgia, might be a more difficult task than most.

I’ll talk more on today’s show about what to expect from Lanning and Oregon on Saturday.