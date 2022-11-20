Georgia football aces its SEC ‘gauntlet’ knowing it has more work to do in 2022 season

Dawgnation Logo
(1) Georgia
16
Final
6
Kentucky
  • (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas
  • Toledo
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPNU @5:00 ET
    Western Michigan
    Central Michigan
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @5:00 ET
    Eastern Michigan
    Utah State
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @5:00 ET
    Boise State
    (21) Tulane
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @5:00 ET
    (22) Cincinnati
  • Arizona State
    Fri, 11/25 on Fox Sports 1 @8:00 ET
    Arizona
    New Mexico
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS Sports Network @8:30 ET
    Colorado State
    North Carolina State
    Fri, 11/25 on ABC @8:30 ET
    (13) North Carolina
    Arkansas
    Fri, 11/25 on CBS @8:30 ET
    Missouri
  • Nebraska
    Fri, 11/25 on BTN @9:00 ET
    Iowa
    (16) UCLA
    Fri, 11/25 on FOX @9:30 ET
    California
    Florida
    Sat, 11/26 on ABC @12:30 AM ET
    (20) Florida State
    Wyoming
    Sat, 11/26 on Fox Sports 1 @3:00 AM ET
    Fresno State
  • South Florida
    42
    Final
    Tulsa
    48
    San Diego State
    34
    Final
    New Mexico
    10
    Navy
    17
    Final
    (17) UCF
    14
    Wisconsin
    15
    Final
    Nebraska
    14
  • Florida
    24
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    31
    Austin Peay
    0
    Final
    (8) Alabama
    34
    Indiana
    39
    Final
    Michigan State
    31
    UMass
    3
    Final
    Texas A&M
    20
  • East Tennessee State
    7
    Final
    Mississippi State
    56
    Duke
    26
    Final
    Pittsburgh
    28
    Virginia Tech
    23
    Final
    Liberty
    22
    UConn
    17
    Final
    Army
    34
  • Louisiana
    17
    Final
    (20) Florida State
    49
    (4) TCU
    29
    Final
    Baylor
    28
    Illinois
    17
    Final
    (3) Michigan
    19
    Northwestern
    9
    Final
    Purdue
    17
  • UTSA
    41
    Final
    Rice
    7
    Houston
    42
    Final
    East Carolina
    3
    (19) Kansas State
    48
    Final
    West Virginia
    31
    Georgia State
    40
    Final
    James Madison
    42
  • Washington State
    31
    Final
    Arizona
    20
    North Alabama
    0
    Final
    Memphis
    59
    (25) Oregon State
    31
    Final
    Arizona State
    7
    Boston College
    0
    Final
    (18) Notre Dame
    44
  • Old Dominion
    14
    Final
    Appalachian State
    27
    Miami (FL)
    10
    Final
    (9) Clemson
    40
    Utah Tech
    26
    Final
    BYU
    52
    (11) Penn State
    55
    Final
    Rutgers
    10
  • Louisiana-Monroe
    16
    Final
    Troy
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    21
    Final
    Charlotte
    26
    (2) Ohio State
    43
    Final
    Maryland
    30
    Florida Atlantic
    21
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    49
  • South Alabama
    27
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    North Carolina State
    10
    Final
    Louisville
    25
    Texas
    55
    Final
    Kansas
    14
    Western Kentucky
    17
    Final
    Auburn
    41
  • Iowa
    13
    Final
    Minnesota
    10
    Florida International
    6
    Final
    UTEP
    40
    (22) Cincinnati
    23
    Final
    Temple
    3
    Arkansas State
    13
    Final
    Texas State
    16
  • Stanford
    20
    Final
    California
    27
    Georgia Tech
    21
    Final
    (13) North Carolina
    17
    Marshall
    23
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Texas Tech
    14
    Final
    Iowa State
    10
  • (5) Tennessee
    38
    Final
    South Carolina
    63
    Boise State
    20
    Final
    Wyoming
    17
    New Mexico State
    14
    Final
    Missouri
    45
    (24) Oklahoma State
    13
    Final
    Oklahoma
    28
  • (14) Ole Miss
    27
    Final
    Arkansas
    42
    (7) USC
    48
    Final
    (16) UCLA
    45
    Syracuse
    35
    Final
    Wake Forest
    45
    Colorado State
    12
    Final
    Air Force
    24
  • UAB
    10
    Final
    (6) LSU
    41
    Colorado
    7
    Final
    (15) Washington
    54
    San Jose State
    31
    Final
    Utah State
    35
    Fresno State
    41
    Final
    Nevada
    14
  • (10) Utah
    17
    Final
    (12) Oregon
    20
    UNLV
    25
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Ball State
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPN+ @12:00 AM ET
    Miami (OH)
    Bowling Green
    Wed, 11/23 on ESPNU @12:00 AM ET
    Ohio
    Mississippi State
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @12:00 AM ET
    (14) Ole Miss
    Baylor
    Fri, 11/25 on ESPN @5:00 ET
    Texas

Georgia football aces its SEC ‘gauntlet’ knowing it has more work to do in 2022 season

November 19, 2022 Lexington, KY - Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart and players take on the field before their game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, November 19, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. — When you look at each individual game Georgia played over the prior month, you certainly pick nits within each performance. Clock management, goalline execution and turnovers were all issues at one point or another in games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky.

But when you step back and examine what Georgia just did in the totality of that four-game stretch, it’s hard not to come away impressed with what Georgia just did.

Yet with all that turnover and change, Georgia remains a constant force in college football.

“The leaders on this team stand up — I asked them before we left to come here in the team meeting, ‘What makes you different than last year’s team?’ And they said, ‘Our response to adversity,’” Smart said. “They’re playing for a chance to be the winningest team, one of the first teams to ever do the two undefeated [regular seasons], the chance to dominate on the road, the chance to win on a four-game stretch that I don’t know that I’ve seen a four-game stretch quite like that one in our league.”

“They did it — like, they owned it and I’m proud of them.”

Georgia won’t celebrate its current accomplishments too much though. The Bulldogs know they have bigger things to play for in the coming weeks. A game against a suddenly hot Georgia Tech team awaits next week before the SEC championship game against LSU.

For all Georgia did last year, that team didn’t win the SEC. This team knows that and looks forward to accomplishing said feat after having gone 8-0 against SEC foes so far this season.

The team has a chance to leave its mark on college football as an undoubted champion. It can’t get there though until the final game is played and the clock reads zero.

For now, Georgia knows it will be nitpicked on a game-by-game basis. Such is life as a college football team in 2022. But when you take a step back and view the team from 10,000 feet, what Georgia has done against SEC foes this season is downright impressive.

“We know it’s a big accomplishment,” Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh said. “But next game mentality.”

Kirby Smart proud of his team’s play during closing SEC stretch

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

Next3 things: Georgia football perfect where it matters most, but …
Leave a Comment