WATCH: Remembering Georgia football 2020 senior class before final home game

Saturday will be a very special day for 23 seniors, as Georgia football will honor the likes of Richard LeCounte, Mark Webb, Ben Cleveland and many others prior to Georgia’s game against Vanderbilt.

The group made up largely of 2017 signees has accomplished a lot in their time at Georgia. They’ve won three SEC East titles. Won a Rose Bowl and a Sugar Bowl. Will finish with winning records against all of Georgia’s major rivals.

And this senior class still has a chance to have the most wins by a senior class in program history. While Georgia doesn’t control its path to the SEC championship game anymore, this has been a goal that Kirby Smart and the team have harped on.

“I have belabored the point,” Smart said. “I just think it’s something that keeps you motivated. If that’s something that motivates you, you know. Legacy is important, that means something. Certainly, there have been a lot of great senior classes. I told them that we when we were just talking about it with last year’s senior class that they had the ability to tie it.”

Were Georgia playing a normal schedule and not one impacted by a pandemic, the group would’ve had the chance to break the record comfortably. But due to a 10-game schedule this season, it has increased the difficulty.

But it is still something the team is focused on doing.

“They’ve got to win out to put themselves in that position. I know that it matters to a lot of them,” Smart said.

Before the game against Vanderbilt, the DawgNation team of Mike Griffith, Connor Riley, Jeff Sentell and Brandon Adams discuss the accomplishments of this class and what they have brought to the University of Georgia.

Among the other topics discussed:

What juniors could be playing their final home game?

How does Georgia get more out of its passing offense?

How can Georgia best position itself for 2021?

Where would Georgia stack up in an eight-team playoff?

Where does Georgia go after Athletic Director Greg McGarity’s retirement?

Who are the top Heisman Trophy candidates?

