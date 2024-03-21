ATHENS — Spring is a time for self-improvement for the Georgia football team.

Instead of fixating on a specific opponent or game plan, players are able to drill down on the basics and grow their games. For Mykel Williams, that means bouncing between outside linebacker and defensive end.

For Jared Wilson, it means growing as a leader as he prepares to be Georgia’s starting center.

While we haven’t spoken to every member of the 2024 Georgia football team, the ones we have so far have been able to vocalize at least one area where they want to get better.

The Bulldogs have their first scrimmage on Saturday and that will be their first chance to show where they could possibly improve.

“It’s just a lot of new faces out there. That’s the biggest difference,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “But they’re progressing well and practicing well. We’ll have our first scrimmage Saturday and looking forward to that.”

The final practice of the spring is set for April 13, as that is when G-Day will take place.

Jalon Walker: “Just finding that inside backer dynamic. Finding that role for me, getting in the groove of things, having the balance of playing outside and inside at the same time. It’s just something I’ve been working on all spring, especially pushing the inside backer role as well. Just growing off that tremendously and keying in on all my skills, learning the ins and outs of the defense as well.”

Oscar Delp: “Really everywhere but mainly I’ve been focusing on being more consistent on catching the ball. The yards after catch, fighting through contact, things like that. I want to clean up cleaning up my footwork even more in the run game, my pad level and play with my hands and make sure I run through contact. So really everything but probably the most on getting on the jugs machine, being more consistent catching the ball and making contested catches.”

Jared Wilson: “One thing for sure is leadership. I would say that I’m a guy that tries to lead by example, but at the center position, the vocal part of it really needs to come about. And finishing at the second level, handling the first level and getting the calls right, I feel like I’m pretty good at that and pass protection, but getting to a linebacker and finishing, running through him, running through my feet.”

Chaz Chambliss: “I want to improve in the run game [with] my hands. I have a tendency to use my head in striking blocks. You know, getting more separation because I realized in some of the games that I would get caught up on some tackles because I let them get into my chest before I pressed them out. You know, in the pass game, winning more efficiently and in run-down situations when it is pass converting into pass and just trying to get all the guys around me too to be united as one defense because we have a bunch of young guys. Just develop what we are as a defense and create an identity.”

Carson Beck: “For me, it’s working on the things I need to improve on. Overall as a team, I think just building that bond with the new guys that just came in and continuing the chemistry with guys that have already been here. That works for both offense and defense. We’re kind of building that mesh with how well we all play together. We haven’t practiced in two months, so it;ll be fun to get back out there. I’m excited for it.”

Mykel Williams: “Basically, with my game this year, I’m basically trying to improve my hands, my hand speed, pad level, my get-off. It’s really certain things that I’m going to need to be successful at this position and at the same position.”