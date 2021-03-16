WATCH: Georgia highlights, photos from ‘awesome’ first practice

The Georgia football team was back on the practice field on Tuesday for the first of their 15 practices this spring. And you could tell the players were plenty excited to do so based on the photos and videos put out by the team.

The Georgia football Twitter account put multiple videos on Tuesday, with players expressing their excitement at getting a chance to play again.

Quarterback JT Daniels couldn’t even contain his excitement, as he sent a tweet prior to the start of Tuesday’s practice.

Go time — JT Daniels (@jtdaniels06) March 16, 2021

The school also put out a number of photos from the first practice, with the likes of Kelee Ringo, George Pickens and Jalen Kimber being featured. You can see the gallery below.

Kelee Ringo is expected to play a big role at cornerback this spring (UGAAA/Tony Walsh) JT Daniels is the starting quarterback for Georgia and enters year 2 with the program (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Lewis Cine is going to be a key piece of the Georgia secondary (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Lewis Cine is one of the leaders of the secondary and has mentioned that he's taken reps at cornerback (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Carson Beck is a redshirt freshman for Georgia looking to win the back-up quarterback spot (Tony Walsh/UGAAA_ Jamaree Salyer is the leader of Georgia's offensive line and is willing to play either guard or tackle (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Kelee Ringo did not play as freshman due to an injury but will look to be a big part of the 2021 team (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Travon Walker and Jordan Davis will look to make Georgia's front four one of the best in the country (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Jalen Kimber is looking to earn one of the starting spots at cornerback this fall for Georgia. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) Demetris Robertson is taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility for Georgia (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) George Pickens is expected to become one of the top wide receivers in the country in 2021 (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) James Cook is one of Georgia's many talented tailbacks that will carry the ball for the 2021 team (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)



























Three Georgia players also spoke to the media on Tuesday night, with punter Jake Camarda, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and safety Lewis Cine speaking to reporters.

All three were incredibly glad to be back out on the field for the first time in the 2021 season.

“I mean the first day of practice was awesome. It is just great to be back out there,” Camarda said. “We didn’t have the spring last year so just getting to be out there today and getting to be back with the coaches and all the guys, it was awesome. It was a great day out there today.”

Georgia will hold its pro day on Wednesday, with former Bulldogs such as Azeez OJulari, Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes getting the chance to impress teams.

The main attraction though might be Ben Cleveland as he goes for the bench press record, which is currently 49 reps of 225 pounds.

“We’re probably the two strongest people on the team pound-for-pound,” Salyer said of Cleveland. “I think he can do it but 49 is a high number right there. I’m excited to see him, and all my guys really.

“That’s what everybody is going to be watching. He seemed excited and pumped for it.”

The Bulldogs will return to the practice fields on Thursday and Saturday of this week. Georgia’s final spring practice will occur on April 17, as that is when Georgia will hold its G-Day scrimmage.

