ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs are no longer the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

The latest top 25 rankings have the Bulldogs now at No. 5. Georgia sits at No. 4 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Georgia lost for the first time this season, falling 27-24 at home to Auburn.

It was the first time since 1942 that Georgia lost a game in the regular season as the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Poll.

The new No. 1 is Miami. The rest of the top 5 is BYU at No. 2, Ohio State at No. 3 and Notre Dame at No. 3.

As for what’s next for Georgia, the Bulldogs have a much-needed off week.

This gives a number of key players the chance to get healthy. The Bulldogs were without KJ Bolden on Saturday as he missed the game with a right leg injury. Nate Frazier returned to action, but his 19 rushing yards on nine carries demonstrate he’s not the player he was earlier in the season.

“We’ve gotta get some guys healthy and back,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We had about eight or nine guys that really didn’t practice this week, in terms of getting into the game, coming out of the last game. And we gotta improve, we can’t turn the ball over, we can’t have undisciplined penalties. But we’re really good in some areas. We got a good defense, we got a good offense, but we gotta get better. I need more players to play winning football. I need to be able to play more than five in O-lineman. I need to be able to play more people up front than we can count on and be dependable.”

Georgia’s schedule coming out of the off week won’t be easy. The Bulldogs face No. 20 Florida in Atlanta. They then have a road trip to No. 7 Ole Miss on Nov. 7 before returning home to face No. 22 Missouri on Nov. 14.

The Bulldogs still control their path to the College Football Playoff. Saturday’s loss though greatly reduced the team’s margin of error.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8