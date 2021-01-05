UGA fans will roll their eyes at latest Steve Spurrier zinger

The national championship game between Ohio State and Alabama will be DeVonta Smith’s final college game for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Many Georgia fans will be very happy to see him terrorizing NFL secondaries next season.

Smith had a monster game earlier in the season against the Bulldogs, catching 11 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the 41-24 win over the Bulldogs. He was also on the receiving end of Tua Tagavailoa’s game-winning touchdown pass in the 2018 national championship game, also known as 2nd-and-26.

Smith torched just about every team he has played this season, racking up 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns against a schedule that featured 11 SEC teams and Notre Dame.

That dominance has made him the front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, which is set to be award on Tuesday night. ESPN’s Harry Lyles wrote a story detailing why Smith should be the Heisman Trophy winner for this season.

He spoke to a number of top people in the sport, such as former Heisman Trophy-winning wide receivers Tim Brown and Desmond Howard. He also spoke to Steve Spurrier, who will rib the Georgia football program any time he gets an opportunity to do so.

Spurrier did not hold back and made sure to twist the knife in referencing Smith’s most iconic college moment.

“DeVonta, gosh I still remember when he was a true freshman when he caught the touchdown to beat Georgia for the national championship,” Spurrier said. “Nobody knew who he was, he just flew down the sideline and obviously Georgia was in a bad coverage. Some kind of Cover 2 on that side — which doesn’t make sense — but that’s what they were doing.”

So yes, Georgia is going to have to hear about DeVonta Smith and 2-and-26 for the rest of time. And this proves that once again, Spurrier will never stop going in on Georgia.

Spurrier had a ton of success at Florida, going 11-1 against the Bulldogs when he was the head coach at Florida. He also foiled a handful of Georgia seasons while the head coach at South Carolina.

The Bulldogs though did get in the final word against Spurrier, as Georgia beat Spurrier’s last South Carolina team 52-20 in 2015. Not even a month after that defeat, Spurrier called it a career and retired midway through the 2015 season.

Smith’s final game in college is set for Monday, Jan. 11 against Ohio State.

