Georgia football transfer receivers catch on to new programs

ATHENS — Former Georgia receivers Makiya Tongue and Trey Blount have announced their transfer destinations, with Tongue headed for Oregon State and Blount committed to Old Dominion.

Blount, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound redshirt junior from Pace Academy didn’t have any catches last season and has four in his career, three coming in 2018.

Tongue, a 6-2, 210 sophomore, played in three games as a true freshman but did not play this season.

Former NFL star Reggie Tongue, Makiya’s father, played at Oregon State.

Neither Blount nor Tongue was expected to see much time for the Bulldogs next season, as the receiving corps has been stacked with elite talent.

Blount was a 4-star receiver coming into Georgia and played in 14 games as a freshman and a sophomore before playing in four games in 2019 and five in 2020, including a start against Kentucky.

Georgia expects to return its top five pass catchers (yardage) next season along with quarterback JT Daniels.

The top five pass catchers into the Bulldogs Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl game against Cincinnati are:

• Kearis Jackson, 33 catches, 467 yards

• Jermaine Burton 26 catches, 398 yards

• George Pickens 29 catches, 378 yards

• James Cook 16 catches, 225 yards

• Darnell Washington 4 catches, 120 yards

Georgia had redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis transfer to Temple earlier this season.

Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson and offensive lineman Netori Johnson remain in the transfer portal.

