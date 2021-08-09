Georgia offensive lineman ‘banged up’ in practice
ATHENS — Projected Georgia starting center Warren Ericson was banged up in practice, according to multiple sources.
The extent of the injury is not known at the time of this published story, and UGA has not commented. Coach Kirby Smart is not scheduled to talk with the media again until next Saturday.
Ericson, a junior from Suwanee, Ga., played in nine of 10 games last season and started the final two against Missouri and in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against Cincinnati.
Should Ericson need to miss time -- which has not been confirmed -- the Bulldogs have a great deal of offensive line at the center position.
Sedrick Van Pran, a 6-foot-4, 310-pound redshirt freshman center from New Orleans, impressed in spring workouts and would be one option.
Senior team captain Jamaree Salyer also has the ability to play center, though Salyer is also considered a valuable option at left tackle as well as his more natural spot at center.
