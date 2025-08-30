ATHENS — Kirby Smart kicked off his 10th season as Georgia’s head coach with his team jumping to a 24-0 lead on Marshall through the first half.

The No. 5-ranked Bulldogs scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions thanks to a couple of key fourth-down conversions and Gunner Stockton’s running ability.

Stockton was 11-of-19 passing for 117 yards and was Georgia’s leading rusher through the first half.

Stockton carried seven times for 63 yards including touchdown runs of 13 and 11 yards after tailback Dwight Phillips Jr. opened the scoring in the game with a 17-yard TD run.

Phillips’ score, coming on a pitch, came after Stockton converted on a fourth-and-2 with a 14-yard run off option action.

Zachariah Branch, a receiver who transferred from USC, two catches for 48 yards, both third-down conversion grabs.

The Bulldogs saw starting right guard Juan Gaston leave the game with an injury on their second series with an undisclosed lower body injury.

Gaston, a freshman, walked off the field on his own power and was replaced by Daniel Calhoun, and later, Michael Uini

Georgia preseason All-American Brett Thorson did not play, as he is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in last season’s SEC Championship Game win over Texas.

Georgia saw two of their opponents this season, Auburn and Georgia Tech, score road wins on Friday night.

The Tigers went on the road and beat Baylor 38-24, while the Yellow Jackets were victories at Colorado 27-20.

Texas, the preseason No. 1-ranked team and Georgia’s No. 15 opponent, fell on the road to No. 3 Ohio State, 14-7, earlier on Saturday.