clock iconclock icon
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
ProfileProfileLinked InLinked In

ATHENS — Javon Bullard’s hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the third quarter of the CFP title game turned the lights out on Ohio State’s championship hopes and is still being talked about more than six months later.

Harrison told CBS Sports at Big Ten Media Days that, “Yes,” had he played, “I think we go on to win that game against Georgia, and I like our chances in the national championship.”

Harrison was speaking to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd in the one-on-one interview.

“I think it came down to a couple plays here and there towards the end of the game,” said Harrison, who had 5 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Georgia before leaving the game with the injury with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to play in the fourth quarter and help the team out down the stretch.”

A Georgia team playing without first-round NFL pick Nolan Smith and starting right tackle and team captain Warren McClendon won the game 42-41 when Ohio State missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bulldogs out-gained the Buckeyes 533-467, and Georgia missed field goals of 47 and 52 yards itself, but the postgame narrative has continued to swirl more around Ohio State’s missed opportunity than the Bulldogs’ comeback from 35-21 down in the final quarter.

Notably, the only injury that seems to get talked about in the aftermath was Harrison, who left the game with the concussion that appeared to occur when his helmet hit the turf after Bullard’s hit.

Bullard, whose hitting abilities led Kirby Smart to compare him to a stick of dynamite, had put a hard shoulder into Harrison in the end zone to break up what could have been a game-clinching TD with the Buckeyes up 35-24.

ArticleArticle Latest Football
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
WATCH: Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘We go on to win that game’ over Georgia …
ATHENS — Javon Bullard’s hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the third quarter of the CFP title game turned the lights out on Ohio State’s championship hopes and is still being …
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart ready to turn up heat on Georgia QB competition, see who goes …
ATHENS — The Georgia quarterback position ultimately comes down to one thing: Trust.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Michigan players share ‘Beat Georgia’ practice details at Big Ten media …
It turns out Michigan is committed to the idea of beating Georgia.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Great expectations: Kirby Smart in a league of his own, historical …
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart once said that “pressure is a privilege,” but there is a downside to expectations.
Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kamari Lassiter updates Georgia cornerback battle entering fall camp
Kamari Lassiter knows what the other cornerbacks on Georgia’s roster are going through. He lived it a season ago.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart ready to turn up heat on Georgia QB competition, see who …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

KJ Bolden: Priority 5-star target breaks down his upcoming decision …

Jeff Sentell
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Michigan players share ‘Beat Georgia’ practice details at Big Ten …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: 5-star athlete KJ Bolden explains why …

Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Marvin Harrison Jr. believes Ohio State beats Georgia had he not been …

Mike Griffith
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.