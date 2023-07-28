“I think it came down to a couple plays here and there towards the end of the game,” said Harrison, who had 5 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns against Georgia before leaving the game with the injury with 35 seconds left in the third quarter. “Unfortunately I wasn’t able to play in the fourth quarter and help the team out down the stretch.”

A Georgia team playing without first-round NFL pick Nolan Smith and starting right tackle and team captain Warren McClendon won the game 42-41 when Ohio State missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bulldogs out-gained the Buckeyes 533-467, and Georgia missed field goals of 47 and 52 yards itself, but the postgame narrative has continued to swirl more around Ohio State’s missed opportunity than the Bulldogs’ comeback from 35-21 down in the final quarter.

Notably, the only injury that seems to get talked about in the aftermath was Harrison, who left the game with the concussion that appeared to occur when his helmet hit the turf after Bullard’s hit.

Bullard, whose hitting abilities led Kirby Smart to compare him to a stick of dynamite, had put a hard shoulder into Harrison in the end zone to break up what could have been a game-clinching TD with the Buckeyes up 35-24.