Georgia has ruled out another player ahead of Saturday’s game against Arkansas.

Per the SEC’s availability report, offensive lineman Marcus Harrison has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Harrison, a third-year offensive lineman, has played in both games for Georgia so far. He had been working at left guard on the second team and was expected to make the team’s travel roster for Saturday.

With Harrison out, expect Georgia to lean on Daniel Calhoun and Cortez Smith as possible depth options. Dontrell Glover and Zykie Helton have started each of the first two games at left guard and right guard, respectively.

Georgia previously ruled out defensive backs Tyriq Green and Justice Fitzpatrick and outside linebacker Chase Linton. The Bulldogs are also expected to be without outside linebacker Amaris Williams, running back Dante Dowdell and wide receiver Thomas Blackshear.

Arkansas has ruled out tight ends Huston Hendrix and Maddox Lassiter. Defensive back Brandon Ford is also doubtful.

Saturday’s game is set for a noon ET start on ABC.

Georgia football injury report