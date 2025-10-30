ATHENS — Considering Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston got hurt on the 11th offensive play of the season, we’ve rarely gotten to see what Georgia’s offensive line looks like at full strength.

An ankle injury to Monroe Freeling didn’t help the situation either, forcing Georgia to start six different offensive line combinations in its first six games. The Ole Miss game was the first time all season that Georgia was able to repeat an offensive line combination.

“It’s just been moving parts the whole other part of the year,” center Drew Bobo said. “But it’s also good to have moving parts because we’ve created a lot of depth through doing that and people that we can rotate in the game and keep the offensive line fresh, and that’s been really good for us. And just having a bye week to get even more healthy, kind of not as banged up as anymore. It’s just good to be able to go out there this week and just have a full offensive line and a lot of depth.”

Georgia seems primed to do that once again, as there were no Georgia offensive linemen listed on this week’s availability report. That is a first this season for the Bulldogs.

Despite the constant shuffling, the offensive line has been able to punch above its weight. Georgia has rushed for 180 yards in all but one game this season. In 2024, the Bulldogs topped that number against only UMass. The Bulldogs have given up just 9.0 sacks this season, ranking fourth in the SEC in that metric.

Heading into the closing stretch of the season, the offensive line, if it can remain healthy, seems poised to go from what has been a concern to a potential strength.

“Just (an) unbelievable group,” running back Chauncey Bowens said. “I mean, they definitely define the term of passion, fire, and energy. Those guys, they’re out there, I mean, just busting their butts all four quarters. I mean, it’s awesome to be able to run behind them because you look up at them, no matter what quarter it is, they have that fire in their eyes. They’re always ready to go out there and fight for extra yards.”

Georgia spent all offseason stressing the importance of being able to run the football. Despite all the offensive line injuries, the group has largely still been able to keep the offense on schedule.

That will be especially key against a Florida front that is looking to upend Georgia’s season. Kirby Smart has a very healthy respect for Florida’s defensive line, especially having recruited so many key players on the unit.

“They’re really good. They’re big. They’re physical,” Smart said. “They’ve got a defensive coordinator who knows what he’s doing. He understands where weaknesses are. He understands what you’re trying to do. He has compliments for that. He’s been really successful as a defensive coordinator everywhere he’s been, and they do a great job of stopping the run, affecting the passer. They’re a very dominant defensive team, in terms of physicality and skill level.”

But for all Florida possesses on that side of the ball, Georgia can finally counter with a big, physical and healthy offensive line of its own. Florida will be without Caleb Banks and LJ McCray, two of the more accomplished players on the Florida defensive front.

Georgia will have its full complement of offensive linemen as it looks to bulldoze the rival Gators.

“You get a little banged up, you get nicks and bruises everywhere,” Bobo said. “But having an off week, practicing a couple times, still getting after it, but just taking care of your body, having extra time over the weekend to take care of your body, just meant a lot. And I think, I know I’m feeling a little better, I think everyone else is too.”

Georgia football looks to unleash healthy offensive line