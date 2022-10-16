Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
  • San Jose State
    10
    Final
    Fresno State
    17
    Nevada
    16
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Tulsa
    Fri, 10/21 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Temple
  • UAB
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Western Kentucky
    Indiana
    Sat, 10/22 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Rutgers
    (18) Syracuse
    Sat, 10/22 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Clemson
    Houston
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Navy
  • Tennessee-Martin
    Sat, 10/22 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Tennessee
    (19) Kansas
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Baylor
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Iowa
    Sat, 10/22 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
  • Akron
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    (21) Cincinnati
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    SMU
    Duke
    Sat, 10/22 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Toledo
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Eastern Michigan
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ball State
    Northern Illinois
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @6:00 ET
    Ohio
    UNLV
    Sat, 10/22 on Peacock @6:30 ET
    Notre Dame
  • Rice
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @7:00 ET
    Louisiana Tech
    West Virginia
    Sat, 10/22 on Fox Networks @7:00 ET
    Texas Tech
    Purdue
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN @7:30 ET
    Wisconsin
    (9) Ole Miss
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS @7:30 ET
    LSU
  • (11) UCLA
    Sat, 10/22 on Fox Networks @7:30 ET
    (12) Oregon
    Memphis
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN2 @7:30 ET
    Tulane
    (22) Texas
    Sat, 10/22 on ABC @7:30 ET
    (8) Oklahoma State
    North Texas
    Sat, 10/22 on STADIUM @7:30 ET
    UTSA
  • Marshall
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    (25) James Madison
    BYU
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPNU @7:30 ET
    Liberty
    Boston College
    Sat, 10/22 on ACC Network @7:30 ET
    (14) Wake Forest
    Northwestern
    Sat, 10/22 on BTN @7:30 ET
    Maryland
  • Georgia Southern
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @7:30 ET
    Old Dominion
    Florida International
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN3 @7:30 ET
    Charlotte
    Western Michigan
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @7:30 ET
    Miami (OH)
    Vanderbilt
    Sat, 10/22 on SEC Network @8:00 ET
    Missouri
  • Hawai'i
    Sat, 10/22 on Spectrum Sports @8:00 ET
    Colorado State
    Arizona State
    Sat, 10/22 on Pac-12 Network @8:00 ET
    Stanford
    Florida Atlantic
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @8:00 ET
    UTEP
    Arkansas State
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Louisiana
  • Southern Miss
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @9:00 ET
    Texas State
    San Jose State
    Sat, 10/22 on FloSports @10:00 ET
    New Mexico State
    Fresno State
    Sat, 10/22 on Fox Sports 2 @10:30 ET
    New Mexico
    Boise State
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @11:00 ET
    Air Force
  • (16) Mississippi State
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN @11:00 ET
    (3) Alabama
    Navy
    34
    Final
    SMU
    40
    UTSA
    30
    Final
    Florida International
    10
    Colgate
    17
    Final
    Army
    42
  • Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    Bowling Green
    17
    Minnesota
    14
    Final
    (24) Illinois
    26
    (10) Penn State
    17
    Final
    (5) Michigan
    41
    Old Dominion
    49
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    21
  • Auburn
    34
    Final
    (9) Ole Miss
    48
    (19) Kansas
    42
    Final
    Oklahoma
    52
    Iowa State
    21
    Final
    (22) Texas
    24
    Central Michigan
    28
    Final
    Akron
    21
  • Miami (FL)
    20
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    14
    Buffalo
    34
    Final
    UMass
    7
    UConn
    21
    Final
    Ball State
    25
    California
    13
    Final
    Colorado
    20
  • Maryland
    38
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    (3) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (6) Tennessee
    52
    Gardner-Webb
    20
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Troy
    17
  • Arkansas
    52
    Final
    BYU
    35
    Charlotte
    20
    Final
    UAB
    34
    (8) Oklahoma State
    40
    Final
    (13) TCU
    43
    Northern Illinois
    39
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    10
  • Western Kentucky
    35
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    17
    (15) North Carolina State
    9
    Final
    (18) Syracuse
    24
    Kent State
    31
    Final
    Toledo
    52
    Ohio
    33
    Final
    Western Michigan
    14
  • Wisconsin
    28
    Final
    Michigan State
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    47
    (25) James Madison
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    45
    Tulane
    45
    Final
    South Florida
    31
  • Arizona
    39
    Final
    Washington
    49
    Rice
    14
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    17
    LSU
    45
    Final
    Florida
    35
    Louisiana-Monroe
    34
    Final
    South Alabama
    41
  • Utah State
    17
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    Arkansas State
    19
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    Stanford
    16
    Final
    Notre Dame
    14
    (4) Clemson
    34
    Final
    Florida State
    28
  • Nebraska
    37
    Final
    Purdue
    43
    (16) Mississippi State
    17
    Final
    (22) Kentucky
    27
    Memphis
    45
    Final
    East Carolina
    47
    (7) USC
    42
    Final
    (20) Utah
    43
  • New Mexico
    9
    Final
    New Mexico State
    21
    North Carolina
    38
    Final
    Duke
    35
    Washington State
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    24
    Air Force
    42
    Final
    UNLV
    7
  • San Jose State
    10
    Final
    Fresno State
    17
    Nevada
    16
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Tulsa
    Fri, 10/21 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Temple

Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs for yards during the third quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 55-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Posted

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is.

Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.

“That hurt,” Bennett said, explaining how Vandy’s aggressive pressure forced him to run.

“I probably should have just thrown it away after I scrambled. The dude got up on me, I didn’t think he was that close until he hit me.”

Bennett, as he has done several times, shook it off and finished the game feeling strong, an impressive 24-of-30, 289-yard, 2-TD passing performance behind him in the 55-0 win.

RELATED: How Kirby Smart ordered up blowout win

The Bulldogs answered any lingering questions about their offense after they had sputtered at times in wins over Kent State, Missouri and Auburn the previous weeks.

Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged last week that Bennett had been “bothered” by his shoulder in previous games, likely contributing to slower starts and scoreless first quarters in the wins over Missouri and Auburn.

“I felt better this week just coming in and throwing,” said Bennett, who ranks among the nation’s leaders in passing yards.

“I kept warm on the sideline, the ball felt good coming out of my hand today.”

Bennett had a first-quarter pass sail high over 6-foot-7 Darnell Washington, but after that, the Georgia QB was zeroed in and on target.

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken flipped the script for Bennett after leaning on a short, controlled passing game through the first half of the season.

RELATED: Strolling through the unbeaten teams, how Georgia win measured up

Bennett went downfield early and often, showing how much his improved mechanics make a difference when he’s able to set his feet and have time to throw.

“I had good protection and you have to have that for balls down the field,” Bennett said. “And the dudes went up and made plays.”

Smart, who has never lost confidence in Bennett, indicated it was key his quarterback got off to a good start.

“I thought he’s played well, he just hadn’t made the throws early,” Smart said. “That one over the middle to Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) really helped him after he’d had the high one to Darnell.

“Outside of that he had a good day, did a good job throwing into the zone”

As for Bennett’s third quarter scramble, Smart shrugged it off saying, “that’s football,” and sometimes quarterback runs are required.

“His feet are a weapon, so I don’t think you hold your breath,” Smart said. “You tell him to be smart.”

Bennett has proven to be just that, and tough, too, shaking off the hits with his confidence intact.

“I’m really not feeling that bad,” Bennett said. “Did you ever get frogged in the shoulder? That’s what the last hit felt like. So it’s just bruised.

“I’m not too beat up, but we have a few guys who are.”

Georgia has a bye this week before returning to action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville against Florida.

UGA News

NextGeorgia football holds top spot in Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 rankings as …
Leave a Comment