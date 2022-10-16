Stetson Bennett back on track, shakes off slow starts and big hits

ATHENS — Stetson Bennett’s mental resiliency has been well-documented, but there’s just as much to be said for how durable the Georgia quarterback really is. Bennett, listed at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, tucked and ran into the teeth of the Vanderbilt defense late in the third quarter with the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs in control, taking a shot from 230-pound linebacker Michael Owusu.

“That hurt,” Bennett said, explaining how Vandy’s aggressive pressure forced him to run. “I probably should have just thrown it away after I scrambled. The dude got up on me, I didn’t think he was that close until he hit me.” Bennett, as he has done several times, shook it off and finished the game feeling strong, an impressive 24-of-30, 289-yard, 2-TD passing performance behind him in the 55-0 win. RELATED: How Kirby Smart ordered up blowout win The Bulldogs answered any lingering questions about their offense after they had sputtered at times in wins over Kent State, Missouri and Auburn the previous weeks. Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged last week that Bennett had been “bothered” by his shoulder in previous games, likely contributing to slower starts and scoreless first quarters in the wins over Missouri and Auburn.

“I felt better this week just coming in and throwing,” said Bennett, who ranks among the nation’s leaders in passing yards. “I kept warm on the sideline, the ball felt good coming out of my hand today.” Bennett had a first-quarter pass sail high over 6-foot-7 Darnell Washington, but after that, the Georgia QB was zeroed in and on target. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken flipped the script for Bennett after leaning on a short, controlled passing game through the first half of the season. RELATED: Strolling through the unbeaten teams, how Georgia win measured up Bennett went downfield early and often, showing how much his improved mechanics make a difference when he’s able to set his feet and have time to throw.

“I had good protection and you have to have that for balls down the field,” Bennett said. “And the dudes went up and made plays.” Smart, who has never lost confidence in Bennett, indicated it was key his quarterback got off to a good start. “I thought he’s played well, he just hadn’t made the throws early,” Smart said. “That one over the middle to Marcus (Rosemy-Jacksaint) really helped him after he’d had the high one to Darnell. “Outside of that he had a good day, did a good job throwing into the zone” As for Bennett’s third quarter scramble, Smart shrugged it off saying, “that’s football,” and sometimes quarterback runs are required. “His feet are a weapon, so I don’t think you hold your breath,” Smart said. “You tell him to be smart.”

Bennett has proven to be just that, and tough, too, shaking off the hits with his confidence intact. “I’m really not feeling that bad,” Bennett said. “Did you ever get frogged in the shoulder? That’s what the last hit felt like. So it’s just bruised. “I’m not too beat up, but we have a few guys who are.” Georgia has a bye this week before returning to action at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 in Jacksonville against Florida.

