Georgia OT prospect Dylan Fairchild submits letter, aims for title

ATHENS — Georgia football has had West Forsyth High School produce Dylan Fairchild pinned down since his commitment on May 30.

On Wednesday, the 4-star offensive lineman has made it official by sending in his letter of intent.

Fairchild, a 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Cumming, Ga., is yet another versatile offensive lineman in the early signing day portion of the Bulldogs’ 2021 class.

Offensive line coach Matt Luke told Fairchild he ultimately sees him as an offensive tackle, but Fairchild is ready to be flexible and do whatever his team needs with an eye on one goal.

“We’re going to win the national championship,” Fairchild has said. “The guys already at Georgia who are recruiting me, we’re all focused on one thing, and that’s winning the national championship.”

Fairchild knows all about winning titles, as he is Georgia’s defending Class 7A heavyweight champion, with a 46-0 record to his name.

Wrestling is a sport of leverage and quickness on the mat, and motivation and discipline off of it.

“I don’t think I would be remotely close to the same person mentally or physically without that sport,” Fairchild said. “That sport teaches some things that you can’t be taught by just regular life. Teaches a lot of discipline, and things and life lessons, like never give up, never quit, and you keep moving forward and grind every day.”

No doubt, Fairchild is speaking Kirby Smart’s language when he discusses a championship mentality and embracing the grind.

Fairchild’s offensive mindset fits right in with the Bulldogs’ returning linemen, too.

“It is just trying to get to pummel and hurt someone over and over all night long,” Fairchild said. “Just ruin somebody else’s night and not having any consequences. I mean really coming from a wrestling background and wrestling and football background it is just who I am.”

Here are 5 more things to know about Fairchild:

1. Fairchild will join a talented and deep offensive line room, where his athleticism and competitive spirit make him an ideal candidate to work his way into the starting lineup as he adjusts to the college game.

2. Fairchild is ranked the No. 11 player in Georgia, and is the No. 5 offensive guard and No. 97 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

3. Fairchild gave up baseball and track in high school because they were not contact sports. “Too boring… I have to have contact,” Fairchild said.

4. South Carolina — not Georgia — was Fairchild’s first “big offer” so the Gamecocks made the final list of six, which included Auburn, LSU, Penn State and, of course, Georgia.

5.Fairchild once pinned an opponent in four seconds in the quarterfinals of the Class 7A state wrestling championships.

Watch Dylan Fairchild’s Hudl Highlights

#UGA offensive line commit Dylan Fairchild @DylanFairchild6 dominated once again at left tackle in West Forsyth’s 39-14 first-round win. Fairchild is big, strong, tough, and plays with an edge. He’ll bring a physical presence with him to Athens. @WestForsythFB @CoachJNich pic.twitter.com/JMFsiztaBO — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) November 28, 2020

