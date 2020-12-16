Early Signing Day: Georgia football recruiting 2021 signees, commitments, live updates

The Early Signing Period is officially here, as it is the first day that 2021 recruiting prospects can sign with respective schools. Below you can find information on the Georgia football 2021 recruiting class with regards to signees, commitments and live updates throughout the day.

As of 11 A.M., the Bulldogs have already seen 13 of their 20 commitments turn in their papers and officially sign with the Georgia class.

Early Signing Day Georgia football recruiting live updates

11:00 A.M.: Georgia has its first two skill player signee, as Jackson Meeks of Phenix City, Ala. and Brock Bowers of Napa, Calif., are now officially Georgia Bulldogs.

Meeks attended and starred at the same high school that the likes of EJ Williams and Justyn Ross of Clemson did. Bowers is the No. 3 ranked tight end in the class and the No. 103 overall prospect in the cycle. He was the top tight end target for Georgia in this recruiting cycle.

Shortly after Bowers and Meeks joined, Georgia also added Chaz Chambliss to the fold as he signed with Georgia. Chambliss will play outside linebacker for Georgia, filling a big need following the Jermaine Johnson news on Tuesday.

Georgia also has its third defensive back signee of the day, as Kamari Lassiter is now in the class. Georgia beat out the likes of Auburn for Lassiter’s signature. Lassiter played his high school football in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Bulldogs are still waiting on Nyland Green and De’Jahn Warren to submit their paperwork.

9 A.M., After a quiet first half of the day, Georgia saw seven players sign in the past hour with the latest signee being Jamon Dumas-Johnson out of Baltimore.

He fills a major need at the inside linebacker position and plays for one of the top high school programs in the country in St. Frances Academy. With Monty Rice off to the NFL, Dumas-Johnson helps fill a major need. He rates as the No. 190 player in the recruiting class.

Georgia also got signatures from all three of its defensive line commits, as Marlin Dean is now officially a Georgia Bulldog.

Dean spent this past year at IMG Academy but he is originally from Elberton, Ga., the same hometown as former Bulldog Mecole Hardman.

8:45 A.M.: Georgia has started to get some of its defensive backs to roll in on the board, as David Daniel has turned in his letter of intent.

Daniel was the longest-tenured commitment for the Georgia class, as he first pledged his services back in September of 2019. Daniel is the No. 92 overall player in the class and projects as a safety at the college level.

8:30 A.M.: Georgia has its first top-100 signee of the day as Micah Morris is in the boat. Morris is the No. 63 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class.

He projects as a guard at the next level. Morris played his high school football for Camden County High School in Kingsland, Ga.

The Bulldogs didn’t have to wait much longer for their second top-100 signee, as West Forysth offensive guard Dylan Fairchild signed shortly after Morris.

Fairchild, in addition to his football skills, is also a state-champion wrestler. He is one of the few commits that will not be enrolling early at Georgia this year. Fairchild is the No. 97 overall prospect in the class and the No. 11 player from the state of Georgia.

Of Georgia’s five signees so far, three play on the offensive line and two on the defensive side of the ball.

At 8:40 A.M., the Bulldogs got their first commitment from a player that won’t play on the line of scrimmage, as Javon Bullard got his paperwork in.

Bullard is a 3-star defensive back from Milledgeville, Ga. Defensive back is one of the bigger positions of need for Georgia in this cycle, given the expected losses from the 2020 secondary.

8:15 A.M.: Bulldogs already have three signees in the boat, as Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins has sent in his paperwork. Ingram-Dawkins was a big riser in the latest recruiting rankings, with 247Sports listing him as the No. 20 overall prospect in the country.

Ingram-Dawkins is also the No. 1 ranked player in the state of South Carolina. The Bulldogs also have commitments from the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia in Amarius Mims.

8 A.M. Update: Georgia has its first signee of the day, as defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson takes the honors. Jefferson is from Douglasville, Ga., and rates as the No. 149 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He is one of three defensive linemen in the class, as Tyrion-Ingram Dawkins and Marlin Dean are expected to sign today as well.

Jefferson comes from some pretty strong bloodlines, as is his father was a heavyweight boxer that fought for the WBO title. Jefferson is expected to play defensive tackle.

Georgia also landed offensive lineman Jared Wilson shortly after the 8 a.m. window.

The big names to know for the day are 5-star linebacker Xavian Sorey, 5-star defensive tackle Maason Smith 4-star running back Donovan Edwards. Edwards will announce first as Sorey pushed back his announcement to 1:45 p.m. ET.

Of Georgia’s commitments, the first to have their signing ceremony is 4-star offensive tackle Micah Morris. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff is signing at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs enter the day with the No. 3 overall class in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Landing some combination of Sorey, Smith and Edwards should be enough for Georgia to maintain that ranking. The Bulldogs will likely not be able to catch No. 1 Alabama or No. 2 Ohio State.

LSU sits at No. 4 and Clemson is No. 5 entering the day. Georgia has been known to close strong so expect some fireworks today.

Georgia football recruiting 2021 targets and announcement times:

Jimmy Horn, Jr/0-star wide receiver/ Seminole High School/Sanford, Fla. Announcing at 11:30 AM. Deciding between FAU, Georgia, Jackson State and South Florida. Read more about Horn’s recent offer.

Donovan Edwards/ 4-star running back/ West Bloomfield High School/ West Bloomfield, Mich.: Announcing at 1:30 P.M. Deciding between Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame. No. 44 overall prospect in the class, No. 4 running back.

Xavian Sorey Jr./ 5-star linebacker/ IMG Academy/Graceville, Ga.: Announcing at 1:45 PM. DawgNation will be live on the scene as he decides between Alabama, Florida, Georgia. Sorey is good friends with fellow Georgia recruiting target Terrion Arnold and was high school teammates with Georgia commits Marlin Dean and Lovasea Carroll.

Maason Smith/ 5-star defensive tackle/ Terrebonne High School/Houma, La: No. 18 overall prospect in the class. Announcing at 4:30 PM EST between Georgia and LSU. LSU has not missed out on a 5-star prospect from the state of Louisiana. But Georgia has recruited him well, and stranger things have happened.

Korey Foreman /5-star defensive end/ Centennial High School/ Corona, Calif.: Will be deciding between Arizona State, Clemson, Georgia or USC. Will not reveal until Jan. 2. Recently took visits to Clemson along with USC and Arizona State.

Elijah Jeudy/4-star outside linebacker/ Northeast High School/ Philadelphia: Will be deciding between Georgia or Texas A&M. Like Foreman, he will not reveal until Jan. 2. Was a one-time UGA commit but de-committed.

Georgia football recruiting 2021 signees

Micah Morris/4-star Offensive Guard/Camden County High School/Kingsland, Ga.: The No. 63 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He nearly committed to Georgia when Sam Pittman was still the offensive line coach, but Matt Luke ended up winning out for his services.

David Daniel/4-star athlete who will play safety/Woodstock High School/Woodstock, Ga.: The No. 92 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Daniel is the longest committed member of Georgia’s class, as he committed to Georgia in September of 2019. He emerged as a major asset on the recruiting trail for Georgia.

Dylan Fairchild/4-star offensive guard/West Forsyth High School/Cumming, Ga.: The No. 97 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Fairchild is one of the few prospects who will not sign early as he’s a state-champion wrestler. Read more about why he committed to Georgia.

Brock Bowers/4-star tight end/Napa High School/Napa, Calif.: The No. 102 prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Bowers was Georgia’s top tight end prospect, even if he was all the way out in California. Bowers let it be known that he will be enrolling early, allowing him to start working with Todd Hartley and a talented tight end room.

Jonathan Jefferson/4-star defensive tackle/Douglas County High School/Douglassville, Ga.: The No. 149 prospect in the country. Jefferson committed to Georgia shortly after the start of the pandemic. His dad was a heavyweight boxer who fought Wladimir Klitschko for the WBO title. Jefferson was the first Bulldog to sign on Wednesday.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/ 4-star defensive tackle/Gaffney High School/Gaffney, SC: The No. 152 prospect in the recruiting class. Ingram-Dawkins is the top-ranked player in the state of South Carolina. The Bulldogs beat out Tennessee and South Carolina to land his commitment.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson/ 4-star linebacker/ St. Frances Academy/ Baltimore: The No. 190 prospect in the recruiting class.

Kamari Lassiter/ 4-star defensive back/ American Christian/ Tuscaloosa, Ala.: The No. 249 ranked prospect in the class.

Chaz Chambliss/ 4-star outside linebacker/ Carrollton County High School/ Carrollton, Ga.: The No. 310 player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Chambliss starred for Georgia power Carrolton County High School.

Jared Wilson/ 3-star offensive guard/ West Forsyth High School/ Clemmons, N.C.: The No. 407 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Wilson first committed to Georgia when Pittman was the offensive line coach, then committed to North Carolina before ending back up in Georgia’s class.

Marlin Dean/ 3-star defensive tackle/ IMG Academy/ Elberton, Ga.: The No. 496 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Dean de-committed at Georgia at one point in the recruiting cycle before ultimately ending back up in Georgia’s class. From the same hometown as former Bulldog Mecole Hardman.

Javon Bullard/ 3-star defensive back/ Baldwin High School/ Milledgeville, Ga: The No. 636 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Jackson Meeks/ 3-star wide receiver/ Central-Phenix High School/ Phenix City, Ala.: The No. 647 ranked prospect in the class. Played at the same high school as Clemson standouts EJ Williams and Justyn Ross.

Georgia football recruiting 2021 commitments:

Amarius Mims/5-star Offensive Tackle/Bleckley County High School/Cochran, Ga.: Georgia’s top offensive line prospect and one of the top offensive linemen in the class, as he’s the No. 7 overall player in the country. Georgia beat out the likes of Alabama and Tennessee to land his signature. Read about how Georgia landed the top player in the state of Georgia for the 2021 cycle.

Brock Vandagriff/5-star Quarterback/Prince Avenue Chrisitan Academy/Bogart, Ga.: The No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the country is the future of the quarterback for Georgia. He’s the No. 14 prospect in the country and a one-time Oklahoma commit. Read about what Vandagriff had to say about Georgia’s signing class.

Smael Mondon/5-star Linebacker/Paulding County High School/Dallas, Ga.: An athletic marvel that can play either inside or outside linebacker for the Bulldogs. Helps fill a major need given Georgia is set to lose Monty Rice after the season. Georgia beat out Auburn and Tennessee for Mondon. Read how Georgia ended up landing Mondon in this class.

Nyland Green/4-star Cornerback/Newton High School/Covington, Ga.: The No. 69(nice) overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He’s the highest-rated defensive back in Georgia’s recruiting class. He committed to Georgia earlier in December, as he picked the Bulldogs over Clemson, Auburn and Tennesse.

Lovasea’ Carroll/4-star running back/IMG Academy/Warrenton, Ga.: The No. 112 prospect in the recruiting cycle. Carroll nearly flipped to Florida during the recruiting process but stuck with the Bulldogs. He is high school teammates with Sorey.

De’Jahn Warren/4-star defensive back/ Lackawanna Community College/ Scranton, Pa.: The No. 2 JUCO player in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Georgia beat out Penn State to land Warren’s services and held on late to make sure he remained in the class.

Adonai Mitchell/ 3-star wide receiver/ Cane Ridge High School/ Antioch, Tenn.: The No. 380 ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Georgia football 2021 recruiting position breakdown

QB: 1

RB: 1

WR: 2

TE: 1

OL: 4

DL: 3

LB: 3

DB: 5

K/P: 0

Georgia football 2021 recruiting commits geographic breakdown

Georgia: 11

Alabama: 2

Maryland: 2

California: 1

Florida: 1

North Carolina: 1

South Carolina: 1

Tennessee: 1

