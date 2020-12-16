Micah Morris helps kick off monster Georgia football early signing day

ATHENS — Micah Morris has helped kick off what’s expected to be a monster early signing day for Georgia football by submitting his letter of intent, DawgNation has learned.

Morris, a 2020 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Super 11 selection, has always been at the head of the class.

When he was 15 years old, Morris already had offers from Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Miami and Florida, among others, in addition to his home state Georgia Bulldogs.

Athens is more than five hours from Morris’ hometown of Kingsland, Ga., but the University of Georgia has always felt like home to him.

“It is the love that I have there,” Morris told DawgNation earlier this season.“It is the feeling that I have there. It is the feeling that I don’t have at any other place that I have been to.

“Don’t get me wrong. They are all great places. But when you know something is right, you know.”

Morris has felt so right about it that he shared his feelings with fellow UGA recruit Amarius Mims, a 5-star recruit expected to send in his letter later Wednesday afternoon.

“Mims and I go way back,” Morris said. “As far as him coming to Georgia we definitely want and need Mims at the University of Georgia. I’ve expressed that to him multiple times. With him on one side, and me on the other, what more do you want? What more do you need?

“I just try to lay out the plan for us on the offensive line we could be running everything. Running the show. We could be so great together.”

The 6-foot-5, 335-pound Morris played for the 7A class Camden County High School this season, a program that was eliminated in the first round of the GHSA playoffs by Parkview, 24-17 in overtime.

5 things to know

1. Morris joins a talented offensive line room where his versatility gives him a chance for playing time in a Swiss Army Knife kind of way. He has interest in playing all five line positions, though he likely projects as a guard.

2. Morris is ranked the No. 7 prospect in Georgia, and is the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 63 player in the nation according to the 247Sports composite.

3.Former NFL All-Pro Willie Anderson was among those who have tutored Morris along the way, saying early on “that kid is built like a monster … you can just tell he will really be something special.”

4. Morris was first recruited by former UGA offensive line coach Sam Pittman and was a silent commitment, but his public commitment didn’t come until after Matt Luke had taken over the line before the Sugar Bowl win over Baylor.

5.Morris plans to major in criminal justice and was carrying a 5.0 grade-point-average in high school.

“I think about other things,” Morris said about his priorities during recruiting. “Eventually football will be over. A degree from whatever college you choose to go to is really what you are going to make your money off of and live off of for the rest of your life.

“A degree from Georgia coming from the state of Georgia really means a lot.”

