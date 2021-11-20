Georgia ‘postseason preseason’ opener creates talking points within 56-7 win

Coach Kirby Smart has said a football season is a continuum. This 2021 campaign has three noteworthy segments: 1) The Clemson Game; 2) The SEC season; 3) The postseason.

ATHENS — Georgia football opened the preseason for its postseason on Saturday afternoon at Sanford Stadium.

The “Senior Day” element provided a nice backdrop on this sunny, mild day of preseason postseason action.

Smart made sure to enjoy special moments with his players and their parents before turning his attention to one of the two “warmup games” leading into the SEC Championship showdown on Dec. 4.

Georgia scored the 56-7 victory over Charleston Southern, an overmatched FCS-level team from the Big South Conference. UGA had 464 total yards on 58 plays, the Bucs had 53 yards on 49 plays.

The Bulldogs overcame an early turnover to charge out to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and it was 49-0 by halftime. The second half was little more than a glorified scrimmage.

But it was important, and the game film backup players produced will be broken down at a microscopic level.

“For us, it’s about continuing to get better,” Smart said in the days leading up to the game. “Our goal is to peak at the end of the season. It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re trying to execute at a high level.”