Live Blog: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey goes from Cocktail Party fan to contributor in one year

“They’ve given me the opportunity, and I’m doing all I can to make the best of it,” said McConkey, who enters today’s game as UGA’s leading receiver and is second on the team in catches. “It’s an awesome experience. It’s something I’ve always dream of. It’s great to help my team win and do all I can do.”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The last time Ladd McConkey attended the. Georgia-Florida game he was sitting on the stands, but today he figures to be one of the Bulldogs’ prime targets.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (7-0, 5-0 SEC) kick off against Florida (4-3, 2-3) at 3:30 p.m.

McConkey said he came to last year’s game as a fan — he didn’t make the travel squad — to support his teammates.

“I was in the stands, it was crazy,” the redshirt freshman said. “I was just happy to support my teammates.”

McConkey said he would have liked to have been on the field during the 44-28 loss last year.

Obviously, I would have loved to have been out there and help my team,” McConkey said. “But that’s how it was, I was on the scout team and using that year to get better and build my craft.

“I hated to see it for those guys to get that bad taste in their mouths. But that’s the big thing this week, to get that taste out of our mouths and keep everything we have going, going.”