Georgia’s Netori Johnson, former Top 100 prospect, enters transfer portal

ATHENS — Georgia football offensive lineman Netori Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, DawgNation has confirmed.

Johnson a 6-foot-4, 324-pound junior from Ellenwood, Ga., who attended Cedar Grove High School, had taken time away from the team to focus on academics this season, coach Kirby Smart said earlier this season.

Smart said earlier this week Georgia has a roster challenge on its hands with 14 to 20 early signees expected on Dec. 16.

The Bulldogs had two receivers going into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, one week after quarterback D’Wan Mathis announced he was leaving UGA.

Johnson has not seen action since coming off the bench in the season-opening game at Arkansas.

A former 4-star prospect, Johnson was ranked No. 87 in the nation in the 2017 signing class and arrived with rave reviews as a U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan State and USC were among some of the top schools to offer Johnson a scholarship before he chose to play for the Bulldogs.

Georgia redshirted Johnson in 2017, but in 2018 he saw action in five of 14 games. Johnson’s first four appearances that season were on the offensive line, but then he switched over to defense the second half of the season and played there against Georgia Tech.

Johnson stayed on the defensive line in 2019, making stops against Murray State, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Georgia football class breakdown

(without players in NCAA portal)

RS Senior/grad transfer (4)

TE Tre’ McKitty

WR Demetris Robertson

OG Ben Cleveland

DT Julian Rochester

Seniors (10)

OG Justin Shaffer

DE Malik Herring

DT Devonte Wyatt

OLB Jermaine Johnson

OLB Walter Grant

MLB Nate McBride

MLB Monty Rice

STAR Mark Webb

S Richard LeCounte

CB D.J. Daniel

RS Juniors (7)

QB Stetson Bennett

WR Matt Landers

OLB Robert Beal

STAR William Poole

CB Eric Stokes

CB Ameer Speed

S Latavious Brini

Juniors (10)

RB James Cook

OL Jamaree Salyer

C Trey Hill

NT Jordan Davis

OLB Adam Anderson

MLB Channing Tindall

MLB Quay Walker

CB Tyson Campbell

S Chris Smith

P Jake Camarda

RS Sophomores (9)

QB JT Daniels

RB Zamir White

TE John FitzPatrick

WR Tommy Bush

WR Kearis Jackson

OT Owen Condon

OG Warren Ericson

DE Tramel Walthour

OLB Azeez Ojulari

Sophomores (9)

RB Kenny McIntosh

WR George Pickens

WR Dominick Blaylock

DE Travon Walker

OLB Nolan Smith

MLB Nakobe Dean

MLB Trezmen Marshall

STAR Tyrique Stevenson

S Lewis Cine

RS Freshmen (9)

TE Ryland Goede

TE Brett Seither

OT Xavier Truss

OT Warren McClendon

C Clay Webb

NT Tymon Mitchell

DT Bill Norton

DT Zion Logue

MLB Rian Davis

Freshmen (24)

QB Carson Beck

RB Kendall Milton

RB Daijun Edwards

TE Darnell Washington

WR Marcus Rosemy

WR Jermaine Burton

WR Arian Smith

WR Justin Robinson

WR Ladd McConkey

OT Broderick Jones

OT Tate Ratledge

OT Chad Lindberg

OT Austin Blaske

OG Devon Willock

C Sedrick Van Pran

C Cameron Kinnie

DT Jalen Carter

DT Warren Brinson

DT Nazir Stackhouse

OLB Mekhail Sherman

CB Jalen Kimber

CB Kelee Ringo

S Major Burns

K Jared Zirkel