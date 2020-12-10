Georgia’s Netori Johnson, former Top 100 prospect, enters transfer portal
ATHENS — Georgia football offensive lineman Netori Johnson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, DawgNation has confirmed.
Johnson a 6-foot-4, 324-pound junior from Ellenwood, Ga., who attended Cedar Grove High School, had taken time away from the team to focus on academics this season, coach Kirby Smart said earlier this season.
Smart said earlier this week Georgia has a roster challenge on its hands with 14 to 20 early signees expected on Dec. 16.
The Bulldogs had two receivers going into the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, one week after quarterback D’Wan Mathis announced he was leaving UGA.
Johnson has not seen action since coming off the bench in the season-opening game at Arkansas.
A former 4-star prospect, Johnson was ranked No. 87 in the nation in the 2017 signing class and arrived with rave reviews as a U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection.
Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan State and USC were among some of the top schools to offer Johnson a scholarship before he chose to play for the Bulldogs.
Georgia redshirted Johnson in 2017, but in 2018 he saw action in five of 14 games. Johnson’s first four appearances that season were on the offensive line, but then he switched over to defense the second half of the season and played there against Georgia Tech.
Johnson stayed on the defensive line in 2019, making stops against Murray State, South Carolina and Georgia Tech.
Georgia football class breakdown
(without players in NCAA portal)
RS Senior/grad transfer (4)
TE Tre’ McKitty
WR Demetris Robertson
OG Ben Cleveland
DT Julian Rochester
Seniors (10)
OG Justin Shaffer
DE Malik Herring
DT Devonte Wyatt
OLB Jermaine Johnson
OLB Walter Grant
MLB Nate McBride
MLB Monty Rice
STAR Mark Webb
S Richard LeCounte
CB D.J. Daniel
RS Juniors (7)
QB Stetson Bennett
WR Matt Landers
OLB Robert Beal
STAR William Poole
CB Eric Stokes
CB Ameer Speed
S Latavious Brini
Juniors (10)
RB James Cook
OL Jamaree Salyer
C Trey Hill
NT Jordan Davis
OLB Adam Anderson
MLB Channing Tindall
MLB Quay Walker
CB Tyson Campbell
S Chris Smith
P Jake Camarda
RS Sophomores (9)
QB JT Daniels
RB Zamir White
TE John FitzPatrick
WR Tommy Bush
WR Kearis Jackson
OT Owen Condon
OG Warren Ericson
DE Tramel Walthour
OLB Azeez Ojulari
Sophomores (9)
RB Kenny McIntosh
WR George Pickens
WR Dominick Blaylock
DE Travon Walker
OLB Nolan Smith
MLB Nakobe Dean
MLB Trezmen Marshall
STAR Tyrique Stevenson
S Lewis Cine
RS Freshmen (9)
TE Ryland Goede
TE Brett Seither
OT Xavier Truss
OT Warren McClendon
C Clay Webb
NT Tymon Mitchell
DT Bill Norton
DT Zion Logue
MLB Rian Davis
Freshmen (24)
QB Carson Beck
RB Kendall Milton
RB Daijun Edwards
TE Darnell Washington
WR Marcus Rosemy
WR Jermaine Burton
WR Arian Smith
WR Justin Robinson
WR Ladd McConkey
OT Broderick Jones
OT Tate Ratledge
OT Chad Lindberg
OT Austin Blaske
OG Devon Willock
C Sedrick Van Pran
C Cameron Kinnie
DT Jalen Carter
DT Warren Brinson
DT Nazir Stackhouse
OLB Mekhail Sherman
CB Jalen Kimber
CB Kelee Ringo
S Major Burns
K Jared Zirkel