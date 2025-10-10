Coaching staff continuity is important to Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

The Bulldogs returned all 10 on-field assistant coaches from their 2024 season. And over the summer, Georgia gave extensions to six assistants, according to a report from Marc Weiszier of the Athens Banner-Herald.

Defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann, wide receivers coach James Coley, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, defensive line coach Tray Scott, defensive backs coach Donte Williams and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson all received one-year extensions prior to the start of the 2025 season.

Schumann’s deal will now take him through June 30, 2028. Schumann is in his 10th season at Georgia, serving as Georgia’s defensive play caller since the start of the 2022 season. Schumann’s extension also sees him earn raise, as he is set to make $2.103 million in 2026 and $2.203 million in the 2027 season.

According to the USA Today Coaching Salaries database, Schumann was the seventh-highest paid assistant coach in the county last season. He will make $2.003 million this year. Per the same database, Smart is the highest-paid college football coach in the country this year, making $13,282,580.

Coley and Searels have their contracts now run through June 30, 2027. The other defensive assistants all see their deals run through June 30, 2028.

Searels has been with Georgia since 2022, while Coley, Williams and Robinson were all hired before the start of the 2024 season.

Scott joined Georgia’s staff ahead of the 2017 season, with only Schumann having spent more time on Smart’s staff. Like Schumann, Scott’s deal sees him receive an increase in pay over the course of his deal. His pay will go from $1.202 million to $1.225 million on July 1, 2026 and to $1.250 million on July 1, 2027.

Earlier this season, Smart spoke about the importance of coaching continuity, especially with so much annual roster turnover due to the transfer portal.

“I’m glad we have the continuity we have,” Smart said. “I think it helps the offensive players and defensive players that returned or maybe the ones that were here last year that didn’t play, like a Q (Quintavius Johnson) that were playing a lot of reps that I call sophomores. I think that continuity really helps them. I think it helps new guys that transfer in in terms of having a relationship with somebody, but we also made some really good additions.”

Georgia takes on Auburn on Saturday. The game is set for a 7:37 p.m. ET start on ABC.