ATHENS — There is just one game left in the 2023 college football season, as Michigan will play Washington in the national championship game on Monday.

But while Michigan and Alabama were trading blows on Monday afternoon, the Georgia roster continued to take shape entering the 2024 season. After four players declared for the NFL draft on Sunday, another five announced they would be leaving on Monday.

And while losing nine players to the NFL might be catastrophic for some teams, the Bulldogs will still have more players head to the league. Obvious draft picks such as Brock Bowers and Sedrick Van Pran have yet to officially announce their NFL plans.

As it stands, Georgia is projected to have 91 players on its 2024 roster. It obviously won’t finish with that many, as the scholarship max is 85.

The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, though Georgia players will have until Thursday to enter due to their bowl game being on Saturday. The NFL draft deadline is on Jan. 15.

So with that in mind, it’s time to take a look at who is coming back at each position and who is still needing to make a decision.

Projected Quarterbacks for 2024: 3

On roster: Carson Beck (Sr), Gunner Stockton (R-Soph.), Ryan Puglisi (Fresh.)

Left via transfer portal: Brock Vandagriff

Kirby Smart did hint that Georgia would look into possibly adding a fourth quarterback for depth. But getting Beck back for his senior season is huge for this room. Gunner Stockton meanwhile got valuable backup reps in the Orange Bowl

Projected Running backs for 2024: 7

On roster: Trevor Etienne(Jr.), Branson Robinson (R-Soph.), Andrew Paul (R-Soph.), Roderick Robinson (R-Fresh.), Chauncey Bowens (Fr.), Nate Frazier (Fr.), Dwight Phillips Jr. (Fr.)

Declared for NFL draft: Kendall Milton, Daijun Edwards

Milton and Edwards officially declared for the NFL draft on Monday. Georgia has added four new running backs in an effort to replace the two outgoing seniors in Etienne, Bowens, Frazier and Phillips.

It would not be a surprise to see one of the returning running backs enter the transfer portal, given where Georgia is at from a numbers standpoint.

Projected Wide receivers for 2024: 11

On roster: Colbie Young (Sr.), Dillon Bell (Jr.), Cole Speer (Jr.), Tyler Williams (Soph.), Anthony Evans (Soph.), London Humphreys (Soph.), Nitro Tuggle (Fresh.), Sacovie White (Fresh.)

Yet to announce NFL decision: Arian Smith, Dominic Lovett, Rara Thomas

Declared for NFL draft: Ladd McConkey, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Left via transfer portal: Jackson Meeks, Yazeed Haynes, De’Nylon Morrissette, CJ Smith

Georgia saw two seniors leave for the NFL. This position is still waiting on the word of Smith, Lovett and Thomas. Given Georgia has had four wide receivers leave via the transfer portal, it would benefit the Bulldogs greatly if all three came back for another season. The Bulldogs have already added Humphreys and Young via the transfer portal.

Projected tight ends for 2024: 5

On roster: Oscar Delp (Jr.), Lawson Luckie (Soph.), Pearce Spurlin (Soph.), Jaden Reddell (Fresh.), Colton Heinrich (Fresh.)

Yet to announce NFL decision: Brock Bowers

It would be an all-time stunner if Bowers did not enter the NFL draft. Still, Georgia is in a great place at the tight end position moving forward.

Projected offensive linemen for 2024: 17

On roster: Chad Lindberg (Sr.), Dylan Fairchild (Jr.), Micah Morris (Jr.), Jared Wilson (Jr.), Earnest Greene (R-Soph.), Drew Bobo (R-Soph.), Monroe Freeling (Soph.), Bo Hughley (R-Fresh.), KJ Smith (R-Fresh.), Jamal Meriweather (R-Fresh), Daniel Calhoun (Fresh.), Michael Uini (Fresh.), Marques Easley (Fresh.), Nyier Daniels (Fresh.), Marcus Harrison (Fresh.), Malachi Tolliver (Fresh.)

Yet to announce NFL decision: Sedrick Van Pran, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss

Declared for the NFL draft: Amarius Mims

Left via transfer portal: Austin Blaske, Joshua Miller, Aliou Bah

Van Pran has already accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, indicating he intends to leave. But Georgia could well get one of Ratledge or Truss back for another year. With Mims off to the NFL, look for Freeling to emerge as a player to know at right tackle.

Projected defensive linemen for 2024: 13

On roster: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (Jr.), Mykel Williams (Jr.), Christen Miller (R-Soph.), Jordan Hall (Soph.), Jamaal Jarrett (R-Fresh.), Xavier McLeod (R-Fresh.), Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (Fresh.), Jordan Thomas (Fresh.), Justin Greene (Fresh.), Nnamdi Ogboko (Fresh.), Nasir Johnson (Fresh.)

Yet to announce NFL decision: Warren Brinson, Nazir Stackhouse

Declared for the NFL draft: Zion Logue, Tramel Walthour

Left via transfer portal: Jonathan Jefferson

Getting back Brinson and/or Stackhouse would be huge for Georgia. This Georgia defensive line will have better depth next year, but a lot of will skew young. One or both of Brinson and Stackhouse would give a major boost to this group.

Projected outside linebackers for 2024: 5

On roster: Chaz Chambliss (Sr.), Damon Wilson (Soph.), Gabe Harris (Soph.), Samuel M’Pemba, Quintavious Johnson (Fresh.)

Left via transfer portal: Marvin Jones Jr., CJ Madden, Darris Smith

Georgia is going to lean on its 2023 signees at this position next season.

Projected inside linebackers for 2024: 7

On roster: Smael Mondon (Sr.), CJ Allen (Soph.), Raylen Wilson (Soph.), Troy Bowles (R. Fresh), Justin Williams (Fresh.), Chris Cole (Fresh.), Kris Jones (Fresh.)

Left via transfer portal: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Xavian Sorey, EJ Lightsey

Getting Mondon back was significant for this group. Allen and Wilson both started in the Orange Bowl win. All three freshman linebackers will be on campus this spring as early enrollees.

Projected defensive backs for 2024: 14

On roster: David Daniel-Sisavanh (Sr.), Malaki Starks (Jr.), JaCorey Thomas (Jr.), Daylen Everette (Jr.), Julian Humphrey (R-Soph.), Daniel Harris (Soph.), Joenel Aguero (Soph.), Chris Peal (R-Fresh.), Justyn Rhett (R-Fresh.), Kyron Jones (R-Fresh.), Ellis Robinson (Fr.), KJ Bolden (Fr.), Ondre Evans (Fr.), DeMello Jones (Fr.)

Declared for the NFL draft: Kamari Lasstier, Tykee Smith, Javon Bullard

Left via transfer portal: Nyland Green, AJ Harris

While replacing three starters won’t be easy, Georgia has recruited the secondary better than anyone. It helps to have a First Team All-American at safety in Malaki Starks.

Projected Georgia specialist for 2024: 3

On roster: Brett Thorson (Jr.), Peyton Woodring (Soph.), Drew Miller (Fresh.)

Thorson didn’t allow a punt return yard all season, while Woodring had a strong freshman season as Georgia’s kicker

Final analysis:

Georgia shouldn’t have much trouble getting down the 85-man roster. Where things could get interesting is if Georgia uses either the transfer portal or the 2024 recruiting cycle to add even more talent to the roster. Even with Georgia losing over 30 players to either the transfer portal or draft, the Bulldogs should have one of the top rosters in the sport next season.