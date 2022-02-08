What departure of Jahmile Addae means for Kirby Smart, Georgia football secondary

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What departure of Jahmile Addae says about Kirby Smart, Georgia football Chris Smith will be one of the key leaders on Georgia’s defense next season. It will be his third season as a starter and he’ll be asked to step up given the losses GEorgia will see at the defensive line and linebacker positions. Smith will also be playing for his fourth defensive backs coach next season. He arrived in 2018 to play for Mel Tucker. He worked with Charlton Warren for two years. He got only one season with Jahmile Addae, who will now be the defensive backs coach at Miami in 2022.

That Addae is departing the Georgia program after one season does not come as a shock. Especially when you consider how Kirby Smart’s reputation as a defensive backs coach. The Georgia coach is often spotted at the beginning of practices instructing and working with the defensive backs. Related: Georgia football searching for new defensive backs coach as Jahmile Addae departs for Miami Add in Will Muschamp, who was also spotted working with the defensive backs before games this season, and Georgia has two of the best defensive back coaches in the country. That also put a coach like Addae in a difficult spot. Imagine being an offensive coordinator under Andy Reid or a defensive coordinator for Bill Belichick.