Recent offensive hires made by Kirby Smart show what he wants next for Georgia football
Kirby Smart has done the hard part. He elevated Georgia from being very good to National Champion. The 2021 Georgia football team and staff was built in his image, winning his way. An all-time defense with an offense that was both physical and explosive. In the win over Alabama, Georgia scored the final 20 points of the game, dominating in the fourth quarter.
Now for Smart’s next trick, he wants to keep Georgia at an elite level. Sustain excellence for the Georgia program so it won’t have to wait another 41 seasons to win a National Championship.
He’s already begun molding what Georgia will look like going forward, as he made two coaching hires over the weekend. On Friday, Georgia announced the hiring of Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst. On Sunday, Georgia made another addition with the hiring of Bryan McClendon as the wide receivers coach.
It’s a homecoming for both coaches. They each played at Georgia, Bobo at quarterback and McClendon at wide receiver. More importantly, they’ve also both coached at Georgia before. Bobo was on Mark Richt’s staff from 2001 through 2014, first as the quarterbacks coach and then as the offensive coordinator. McClendon started as the running backs coach before moving to wide receivers in 2015.
Georgia last landed a top-100 overall player at the wide receiver position in the 2020 recruiting cycle. In the last two cycles, Georgia didn’t sign a player that rated among the top-200 overall players at wide receiver. In that same time span, wide receiver is the only position where Georgia didn’t sign a top-100 overall player. While AD Mitchell clearly outplayed his recruiting ranking as a freshman, banking on finding diamonds in the rough isn’t exactly a wise strategy.
The hire of McClendon should be seen as a strong one for Georgia. The hiring of Bobo though might say more about what Smart wants Georgia to be going forward.
Bobo is a controversial figure at Georgia, largely because of his early days as a play-caller for Georgia. Most seem to forget that his final offense at Georgia averaged 41 points per game and that the 2015 offense cratered when he left to take the Colorado State job.
The hiring of Bobo as an analyst isn’t dissimilar from what Georgia planned to do with Will Muschamp. He was hired to analyst role on the defensive side of the ball last season. But when an on-field position became open in August, Muschamp stepped in as the special teams coordinator. He was also seen helping the secondary during practices and was a key reason for some of Georgia’s recruiting wins.
Like Muschamp, Bobo played at Georgia. There was a prior relationship with Smart, as they played together and were both on Richt’s 2005 staff. Bobo, like McClendon, also has ties to Muschamp. Bobo was the offensive coordinator for Muschamp in the 2020 season at South Carolina, replacing McClendon who held the job for the two prior seasons.