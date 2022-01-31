Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Recent offensive hires made by Kirby Smart show what he wants next for Georgia football Kirby Smart has done the hard part. He elevated Georgia from being very good to National Champion. The 2021 Georgia football team and staff was built in his image, winning his way. An all-time defense with an offense that was both physical and explosive. In the win over Alabama, Georgia scored the final 20 points of the game, dominating in the fourth quarter. Now for Smart’s next trick, he wants to keep Georgia at an elite level. Sustain excellence for the Georgia program so it won’t have to wait another 41 seasons to win a National Championship.

He’s already begun molding what Georgia will look like going forward, as he made two coaching hires over the weekend. On Friday, Georgia announced the hiring of Mike Bobo as an offensive analyst. On Sunday, Georgia made another addition with the hiring of Bryan McClendon as the wide receivers coach. Related: Georgia football hires former offensive coordinator Mike Bobo as analyst It’s a homecoming for both coaches. They each played at Georgia, Bobo at quarterback and McClendon at wide receiver. More importantly, they’ve also both coached at Georgia before. Bobo was on Mark Richt’s staff from 2001 through 2014, first as the quarterbacks coach and then as the offensive coordinator. McClendon started as the running backs coach before moving to wide receivers in 2015.