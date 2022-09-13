Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football offensive line eager to fix all the ‘small things’ heading into South Carolina game ATHENS — All the, small things. Missed cues, missed reads. Say it ain’t so, the offensive line has to grow. Worry not though, Georgia isn’t so.

For some of the concerns about the Georgia offensive line, Georgia coach Kirby Smart is more likely to sing “Na-na, na-na, na-na, na-na, na,” than fret too much over the group after the first two games. The Bulldogs averaged 4.0 yards per rush on Saturday, though that number would’ve been 4.6 had Stetson Bennett not taken a 17-yard sack. Add in the red zone issues that saw the Bulldogs kick more field goals than score touchdowns and the offensive line is under a microscope heading into Week 3.

Smart mostly downplayed any long-term concerns about the offensive line, even before he had a chance to review the tape from Saturday’s win. He scoffed at the idea that Georgia rotating so heavily on the offensive line had any negative impact on the unit. “I think that’s a little overrated,” Smart said. “You’re doing your job. He’s doing his job. It’s not like they speak a different language. The pieces, they practice all week that way. I think it gives us more stamina, more depth, more ability to go fast. But at the end of the day, there better not be much difference in the guys if you’re going to play them all.” Related: ‘We can be 10-times better’ Georgia football offense knows it needs to be better after Samford performance

Smart did later joke in his Monday press conference he was more worried about how his team would execute combo blocks than where it is ranked at the moment. He was making a joke, but perhaps there is a kernel of truth in his jest. The members of the Georgia offensive line expounded a little bit more on the state of the group’s play. They didn’t come out and say that their work sucked on Saturday but they know they’re capable of playing better. “The first week I thought we played really well. Last week I don’t think we played to our standard,” Warren McClendon said. “We have some things we need to fix, some things we need to prevent from happening and some pre-snap things we need to get better at,” McClendon said. With all the shuttling in of Amarius Mims — he once again entered the game at right tackle on Georgia’s third drive of the game — Georgia has gotten taken to playing McClendon more on the left side of the line in addition to starting at right tackle. It’s clearly a move to help further develop depth. Smart did call the offensive line’s depth as one of the strengths of the team. Having nine guys that could reasonably start is undoubtedly a positive for the team, especially as injuries mount over the course of the season. The issues were most apparent in the red zone on Saturday, with Georgia settling for four red zone field goal attempts. Kenny McIntosh has just 33 yards on 12 carries thus far, good for a very inefficient 2.75 yards per carry. He’s been Georgia’s leading receiver through two games, but the Bulldogs have been unable to create many explosive runs with him in the backfield.