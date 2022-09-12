Georgia football podcast: We’ve learned a lot about UGA’s championship chances after 2 weeks
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,776 (Sept. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what we’ve learned through two weeks of the season with the Bulldogs undefeated and once again ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.
Georgia football podcast: We’ve learned a lot about UGA’s championship chances after two weeks
Beginning of the show: Georgia is undefeated after two games with its first win coming in a high-profile battle vs. a nationally-known brand in Oregon and its most recent victory coming in arguably lackluster fashion against Samford, a program from the lowly FCS.
Two different games featuring two very different opponents, but still a data point worth considering as UGA is compared to other likely College Football Playoff contenders -- such as Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.
I’ll explain on today’s show why the Bulldogs, which also vaulted to No. 1 in the AP poll this week, have demonstrated they are a realistic possibility to repeat as national champions.
10-minute mark: I address the red zone issues that plagued UGA against Samford.
20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Alabama’s underwhelming performance in a win vs. Texas, Texas A&M’s shocking upset loss to Appalachian State and Florida’s hype train getting derailed after losing to Kentucky.
End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.