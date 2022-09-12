Georgia football podcast: We’ve learned a lot about UGA’s championship chances after 2 weeks

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,776 (Sept. 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what we’ve learned through two weeks of the season with the Bulldogs undefeated and once again ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.

Georgia football podcast: We’ve learned a lot about UGA’s championship chances after two weeks

Beginning of the show: Georgia is undefeated after two games with its first win coming in a high-profile battle vs. a nationally-known brand in Oregon and its most recent victory coming in arguably lackluster fashion against Samford, a program from the lowly FCS.

Two different games featuring two very different opponents, but still a data point worth considering as UGA is compared to other likely College Football Playoff contenders -- such as Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.