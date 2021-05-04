Monday shows why there won’t be an offseason for Georgia football

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football suffers portal exit, de-commitment on same day Georgia went through something a number of programs are likely to experience over the next two months on Monday. Maybe not on the same day, as Georgia saw sophomore defensive back Major Burns enter the transfer portal and 3-star linebacker Donovan Westmoreland flip his commitment to South Carolina. But the months of May and June figure to have a ton of player movement thanks to recent NCAA legislation. There’s likely to be an uptick in transfer additions and possible commitments.

On the transfer front, the NCAA officially ratified the one-time transfer rule last Wednesday. Players will now be able to transfer to another school without having to sit out a season. Georgia had already seen a number of players exit the team in anticipation of this rule finally passing, such as Tyrique Stevenson and Jermaine Johnson. Burns becomes the first Bulldog to do so after the rule passed and more importantly after the conclusion of spring practice.

Related: Georgia loses in-state 3-star commitment in its top-ranked 2022 class Even with the loss of Westmoreland, Georgia still has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, maintaining a narrow edge over LSU. The Bulldogs still have a number of high-priority edge and linebacker prospects available in the 2022 recruiting cycle, along with commitments from Jalon Walker, Darris Smith and CJ Washington. What makes the Westmoreland news noteworthy is that it will be a very busy recruiting summer, as the NCAA will allow visits once again starting on June 1. It will be the first time many uncommitted and committed prospects get to see prospective schools in the 2022 class. At the moment Georgia has 12 commitments. We’ll learn just how committed those prospects are as they’ll be able to visit other programs. Even if the ramifications of the return to visits won’t be felt immediately, the month of June is going to go a long way in shaping every team’s recruiting class. Who visits what school when will give a very clear idea of where schools stand with recruits and vice-versa.